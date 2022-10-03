Read full article on original website
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30, Memorial Fund Set Up In Her Honor
Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. The tragic news was shared on Facebook by a family member on October 6, 2022. Lee was one of the winners of the 2015 season of Tough Enough alongside Josh Bredel. Following the show's conclusion, Lee made her in-ring debut for the company at an NXT live event on January 30, 2016. Later that year, Lee was released from the company.
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
Daniel Cormier: Just Because A Fight With Brock Lesnar In WWE Makes Sense, Doesn't Mean It'll Happen
Daniel Cormier talks about potentially crossing paths with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Daniel Cormier is going to referee inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins battles Matt Riddle. Now that the door is open for Daniel Cormier to do more with WWE, fans began to wonder whether or not WWE could host a match between Cormier and Brock Lesnar. Cormier and Lesnar have a history with one another, having a brief confrontation in the octagon at UFC 226 following Daniel Cormier's KO victory over Stipe Miocic.
Sammy/Andrade Update, Dynamite Anniversary Notes, Saraya Brawls! | Day After Dynamite #30
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with his After the Week co-host and Fightful's own Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) today to talk about the anniversary edition of Dynamite and all of the backstage drama surrounding it.
Masha Puts Grace Through A Table, Alisha Gives Eddie Edwards An Ultimatum, More | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your post-IMPACT Fight Size update for October 6, 2022:. - Tonight, IMPACT closed with Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace signing a contract for their match at Bound For Glory. The champion ended her night being put through a table. - It's clear that the issues between Josh Alexander...
Bound For Glory Go-Home | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/6/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Ness (@Skinny__Kravitz) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 6, 2022. - Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee. - Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich Contract Signing for Bound For Glory. - Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson on BTI. - BFG Predictions. - Your Questions!
Bayley Offers Toxic Attraction A Shot At The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
Bayley is keeping a close eye on NXT. During the October 4 episode of NXT, Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin lost to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in a Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. After the bout, Bayley took to Twitter and suggested that a shot at IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's WWE Women's Tag Titles would be available to Toxic Attraction if they're willing to step up.
Andrade El Idolo Says He Wants More From Current AEW Run, Has Not Been in Contact With Triple H
Andrade Talks about wanting more from his AEW career. Andrade made his AEW Debut on June 4, 2022, paired with Vickie Guerrero as his manager. A year on, Andrade is currently the head of the faction Andrade Family Office and a part of a tag team with former ROH World Heavyweight Champion RUSH as a part of the tag team La Faccion Ingobernable. Despite his involvement in AEW Programming, he recently spoke about his dissatisfaction with his run in the company.
Tony Khan Announces That Andrade El Idolo vs. 10's AEW Rampage Match Is Off, Replacement Match Set
Changes are being made to Friday's Rampage lineup. In a new tweet sent out by AEW owner Tony Khan earlier this afternoon, it was revealed that Friday's scheduled AEW career vs. mask match between Andrade El Idolo and 10 has been canceled. Although a reason was not given by Khan, he did announce that Dark Order will now take on Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships in a replacement match.
Report: Wade Barrett Slated To Be At 10/7 WWE SmackDown Taping
Wade Barrett will reportedly be present at the October 7 taping of WWE SmackDown. According to a new report from PW Insider, NXT commentator Wade Barrett is set to be at the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. The report also states that is it currently unknown what, if any, role Barrett will have on the show.
Tony Khan: I Will For Sure Address Saraya's In-Ring Status At Some Point
If you want to know what Saraya will be doing in AEW, Tony Khan suggests you continue watching the product. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, though didn't clarify if she had been medically cleared to compete.
Ethan Page: Fans Don't Need To Know What Our Relationships Are Like Backstage, Watch The Damn Show
Ethan Page is getting candid about the recent backstage turmoil in All Elite Wrestling. Since the beginning of September, All Elite Wrestling has seemingly been chock-full of backstage drama, fights, and turmoil. As recently as October 5, the problems were still front and center in the company as Fightful Select reported that Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a physical altercation backstage.
Tony Khan: Chris Jericho Is Having The Best Year Of His Career, He's One Of AEW's MVP Candidates
Over 30 years after Chris Jericho debuted, AEW president Tony Khan says he's having the best year of his career. Jericho has been one of AEW's top stars since the company launched, and he was its first world champion. Three years into AEW's existence, Jericho remains a featured player on TV, and he currently holds the ROH World Championship. Throughout the year, he has had memorable battles with names like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Will Continue Holding Media Scrums Despite The Fallout Of All Out 2022
AEW will continue to hold media scrums. AEW post-show media scrums have become a staple of their pay-per-view evenings. following their most recent pay-per-view, All Out, the media scrum was a major focal point as CM Punk, who had just won the world title, aired his grievances with The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson while discussing his issues with Colt Cabana. Following his comments at the scrum, there was a backstage altercation between all parties, and multiple suspensions were handed out when all was said and done.
AEW Dynamite (10/5) Preview: Anniversary Week Starts With Scissoring Day, TNT Title Match, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight begins a very special week for AEW as they celebrate AEW Dynamite's third anniversary. Chris Jericho, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Darby Allin, Britt Baker, and more are all still here after 3 years but the landscape certainly looks different and tonight will be a celebration. Tonight will also be a celebration of scissoring.
Seth Rollins: Working With Cody Rhodes In Hell In A Cell Repaired My Reputation As A Safe Worker
Seth Rollins says working with an injured Cody Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell repaired his reputation. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes feuded for the majority of the spring. Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38. The feud continued into Backlash and was slated to conclude inside Hell in a Cell. However, by the time Cody Rhodes got to Hell in a Cell, he had torn his pectoral muscle. Whereas most people would not wrestle with such an injury, Cody Rhodes competed inside the dangerous structure with the injury and managed to pull out the victory against "The Visionary."
Sean Oliver Recalls Dixie Carter's YouShoot Interview, Says He Only Cut One Question
Sean Oliver remembers back on Dixie Carter's YouShoot interview. Shoot interviews have always been popular in the online wrestling community, but there have been few that have made quite the impact that Dixie Carter's 2010 interview did. During that interview, fans fired in plenty of rapid questions, many that included criticisms of the product that TNA Wrestling was putting out at the time.
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Ethan the Toy Hunter
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Scissoring Celebration Sees Ratings Gain For AEW, WWE Partners With NetSpend, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Thursday, October 5, 2022. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the only quarter-hour that gained viewers during last night's episode of Dynamite is the quarter-hour that featured the National Scissoring Day Celebration. Check out more ratings information concerning last night's episode at this link.
Molly Belle: Jamie Hayter: My Time
The All Elite Wrestling women’s division has been the focus of much scrutiny over the three-year existence of the company. Some of that is deserved, some not. Much of the frustration can be traced simply to opportunity. More matches for women on television. More stories for them to highlight their skills inside AND outside of the ring. More time, and as much dedication from those behind the scenes as those incredible women performing in front of our eyes every single week.
