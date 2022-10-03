Ed Sheeran to Bring Mathematics Tour to US in 2023

Ed Sheeran + North American tour dates = an end to the near-five-year Sheeran drought. It’s official. The Mathematics (+,-,=, ÷, x) tour is coming United States-side and will mark an end to the singer’s long-running dry spell of U.S. performances.

“Bringing everything I know about Mathematics to my North American Tour,” the “The Shape of You” artist captioned his tongue-in-cheek teaser on Instagram. Watch the star’s classroom antics below.

In support of his 2021 album Equals, the 21-date trek kicks off in May of 2023, beginning with the southern region, making its way east, to the Midwest, and then concluding on the West Coast in Inglewood, California on September 23. Special guests Khalid and Russ will accompany the singer with Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters appearing on select dates. Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 14.

Sheeran recently dropped “Celestial,” a collaboration with The Pokémon Company for their forthcoming video games. Check out the song, HERE.

Ed Sheeran 2023 North American Tour

May 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

May 13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

May 20 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

June 24 – Landover, MD @ FedExField

July 1 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

July 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Aug. 5 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Aug. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 19 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Ed Sheeran (Photo: Dan Martensen)