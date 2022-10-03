ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ed Sheeran to Bring Mathematics Tour to US in 2023

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138Ep8_0iKLUu2m00

Ed Sheeran + North American tour dates = an end to the near-five-year Sheeran drought. It’s official. The Mathematics (+,-,=, ÷, x) tour is coming United States-side and will mark an end to the singer’s long-running dry spell of U.S. performances.

“Bringing everything I know about Mathematics to my North American Tour,” the “The Shape of You” artist captioned his tongue-in-cheek teaser on Instagram. Watch the star’s classroom antics below.

In support of his 2021 album Equals, the 21-date trek kicks off in May of 2023, beginning with the southern region, making its way east, to the Midwest, and then concluding on the West Coast in Inglewood, California on September 23. Special guests Khalid and Russ will accompany the singer with Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters appearing on select dates. Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 14.

Sheeran recently dropped “Celestial,” a collaboration with The Pokémon Company for their forthcoming video games. Check out the song, HERE.

Ed Sheeran 2023 North American Tour

May 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

May 13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

May 20 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

June 24 – Landover, MD @ FedExField

July 1 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

July 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Aug. 5 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Aug. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 19 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Ed Sheeran (Photo: Dan Martensen)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maisie Peters
Person
Ed Sheeran
American Songwriter

HARDY in Recovery After Tour Bus Crash

“I’m alive and that’s all that matters,” country singer-songwriter HARDY said, updating fans on his Instagram Story. “I love you all.”. Sunday morning (Oct. 2), at around 2:30, the “One Beer” artist and three others were injured in a tour bus accident, heading home after completing a run of shows in Bristol, Tennessee. The bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville, according to a report by The Tennessean.
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nrg Stadium#Metlife Stadium#Gillette Stadium#Sofi Stadium#Bring Mathematics Tour#North American#The Pok Mon Company#Tx#At T Stadium May 13#Fl#Ga#On Rogers Centre
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Bands of the ’70s

The ’70s were undoubtedly the mecca for rock n’ roll. By then, the genre had found its footing and expanded beyond what its originators thought was possible. It transcended beyond a genre and had become the lifeblood of culture in more ways than one. From Led Zeppelin to...
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Charlie’s Good Tonight’: Read an Exclusive Excerpt From the Authorized Biography of the Rolling Stones’ Late Drummer

On Oct. 11, the quiet but mammoth impact of the Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts is celebrated with the release of Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Life, the Times, and the Rolling Stones: The Authorized Biography of Charlie Watts (available here). Authorized by Watts’ family and featuring forewards from both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the book delves into the incredible life of a man who came from a working class background and served as the anchor and guiding light of one of the world’s greatest rock bands from the early sixties until his death in 2021. Written by journalist Paul...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Nissan
Place
Vancouver, CA
American Songwriter

Review: Singer/Songwriter Pete Astor Returns to Explore His ‘Time On Earth’

You don’t have to be an Anglophile or reside in the UK to know about singer/songwriter Pete Astor, but it helps. Much of the moderate yet enthusiastic acclaim he has received from a music career that began in 1983 with his band The Loft, followed by Weather Prophets, and has continued intermittently over almost 40 years, generates from moderate hits in his home country. Solo, he has crafted eleven albums since 1987. This is the fourth since a burst of inspiration and creativity picked up in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Top 10 Warren Zevon Songs That Deserve a Revisit

Though it took him a bit to get up to speed, by the time Warren Zevon released his self-titled album in 1976, his sharp wit and scathing lyrics made him an inimitable songwriter. He kept that reputation for the better part of his three decades in the music industry before dying of cancer in 2003.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy