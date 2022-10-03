Read full article on original website
Related
postsouth.com
LSU football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report for underdog Tigers
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.
postsouth.com
Brian Kelly sets donation record for sitting LSU coach with $1 million grant
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly has set the record for the largest donation made by a sitting coach in school history, the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced Friday. Kelly and his family are granting $1 million to TAF to help with the construction of an improved athletic training...
postsouth.com
Why four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard committed to LSU football over Florida, FSU
The night before Zalance Heard was scheduled to announce his football commitment, the Neville tackle said he was still undecided. He knew he needed to rest since the Tigers were set to open the season less than 48 hours later. Heard said he was up tossing and turning until at...
postsouth.com
Tennessee football's first game at LSU 96 years ago launched Neyland legend, killed a governor
It was perhaps a bad omen for LSU football when the governor’s seat was empty at kickoff against. , especially since he lay on his death bed three miles away. In 1926, there was no bigger Tigers fan in Louisiana than Gov. Henry Fuqua. And there’s no way he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
postsouth.com
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales: Here's what's going on
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be Oct. 27 through Nov. 6 in Gonzales. The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
postsouth.com
Local traffic causes most of Interstate 10 bridge traffic, study shows
A study for the next Mississippi River bridge for the capital region shows that 80 percent of the daily drivers along Interstate 10 are local motorists. The results of that study were presented to the Capital Area Broad and Bridge District at its meeting last week at the State Capital.
postsouth.com
Entries sought for Acadian Art Show
Professional, non-professional and young artists from Iberville Parish and surrounding parishes are invited to display up to four works for the Acadian Festival’s multimedia art show, with the chance to win cash prizes. Artists are asked to submit their work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at...
Comments / 0