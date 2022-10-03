An aerial view of Truckee Meadows Community College, one of the institutions within the Nevada System of Higher Education. (Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash) The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada and two districts (8 and 11) that embody parts of northern and rural Nevada and a sliver of Southern Nevada.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO