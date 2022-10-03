Read full article on original website
A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races
The College of Southern Nevada on March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada and two districts (8 and 11) that embody parts of northern and rural Nevada and a sliver of Southern Nevada.
Jim Hartman: In governor’s race, Lombardo hitting education issue
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, builds his challenge to Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak around a trio of issues — the economy, crime and education. Sisolak’s draconian statewide lockdown orders in March 2020 devastated Nevada’s economy. In April 2020, Nevada set the highest unemployment rate...
Outside Guide: Time in Nature
Living in rural Nevada affords us wide-open spaces, big vistas, and a relatively small population for all this space. Having access to nature, in our yards, parks, and public lands in which we can get outside and spend quality time in nature is something we should not take for granted.
Board of Regents races pit neighbor against neighbor, educator against educator
Nevada ballot questions
CONDENSATION (Ballot Question) Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin?
