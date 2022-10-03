ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Golf Digest

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau lashes out at OWGR, hopes people don’t ‘believe the lies they’ve been told’

The response to the response was what you might expect from an organization already feeling slighted. LIV Golf desperately wants its events to be able to offer Official World Golf Ranking points for members who are seeing their place on the OWGR drop precipitously. And when the upstart Saudi-backed circuit’s novel attempt to make that happen by aligning with the MENA Tour, a developmental tour already recognized by the OWGR, did not pass immediate muster, the reaction was visceral.
Golf Digest

Basketball Twitter discovered a French player named Steeve Ho You Fat and the world will never be the same

On Tuesday, the basketball world stopped and stared as 7’ 5” French phenom and projected number-one-overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama suited up for his first professional basketball game on American soil, squaring off against the G League Ignite and presumptive number-two-overall pick Scoot Henderson just outside Las Vegas. Despite the youth and star power on show, however, it was a 34-year-old French journeyman who stole all the headlines. His name?
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup teammates Si-Woo Kim and Tom Kim had more fun together in Vegas on Thursday

There are comfortable pairings and then there's what happened on Thursday at the Shriners Children's Open. Si-Woo Kim and Tom Kim, fresh off their spirited play as Presidents Cup partners, teed it up together at TPC Summerlin. And although their grouping this time didn't feature as many fist pumps, they seemed to produce just as many birdies as they did at Quail Hollow a couple weeks ago.
Golf Digest

Shriners Children's Open picks 2022: It's Sungjae Im or nobody in Vegas

Our experts ended last season nailing five of the last six winners, and though we haven't picked the first two events of the Fall Swing correctly, we seem to have some strong consensus leans amongst us. What better place to return to that winning form than in Sin City?. The...
Golf Digest

Shriners’ alternate skips breakfast, starts in tennis shoes in mad dash to make tee time, shoots best round of young season

When does a tour pro ever play golf in tennis shoes? In the case of Tano Goya, it was when he found out he was due on the first tee in two minutes. Goya, a 34-year-old from Argentina, was an alternate at the Shriners Children’s Open and prepared all week like he was going to get in the field at TPC Summerlin. He had heard that Matt Kuchar was having difficulty with his knee and knew the Las Vegas odds were good that he’d eventually get the call.
Golf Digest

3 backswing power moves, according to the new World Long Drive Champ

Martin Borgmeier is no longer a promising up-and-comer in the professional long-drive scene. He’s fully arrived, holding off an injury-plagued run from eventual ninth-place finisher Kyle Berkshire and an underdog charge from Bryson DeChambeau in the finals to capture his first PLDA World Long Drive Championship last week. "Haven’t...
Golf Digest

When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less

“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
Golf Digest

LIV Golf's quest for World Ranking points is taking a strange twist

Officials with LIV Golf, frustrated that the Board of Directors with the Official World Golf Ranking has not expedited a review of the Saudi-backed circuit’s application for accreditation, are trying another avenue in order to have players earn OWGR points. On Wednesday, the MENA Tour (short for Middle East...
Golf Digest

Pressure-packed responses, familiar names and heartbreaking tales were among the storylines at the first stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q School

The first stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q school wrapped up last week, as over 900 players teed it up at 12 sites, with 314 players advancing. This is the last year of the current Q-school structure, where 40 players are exempt for at least the first eight events. Next year five PGA Tour cards will be available and the final stage will be stacked with conditional Tour members. The second stage begins next week with competition at three of the five sites. The final stage will be in Georgia during the first week in November. Here is a quick recap of what happened in the first stage.
Golf Digest

Keep it tropical regardless of the forecast with Puma’s latest Palm Tree Crew collab

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Puma’s longtime ambassador, Rickie Fowler, is beloved for his nontraditional and cool golf style. For his latest partnership, he teamed with his friend...
Golf Digest

DP World Tour pro bounces back from quadruple bogey with hole-in-one on next hole, sums up golf perfectly

Golf is like a rollercoaster. Your friends guilt you into riding the ride, you reluctantly agree, you wait in line for awhile before being plunged from heady heights to bowel-wrenching lows, ending back where you started, wobbly legged and dehydrated, unable to tell up from down, elated from eviscerated. But don’t take our long-winded theme-park analogy at face value. Just ask DP World Tour pro Daniel Gavins, who bounced back from a brutal quadruple bogey at the Open de Espana on Thursday with an ace on the very next hole. Like we said, a rollercoaster.
Golf Digest

OWGR says no (for now) to LIV Golf's workaround to get World Ranking points

With its attempted backdoor channel to World Ranking points cut off, at least for now, the LIV Golf series soldiers on with this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok. The 48 players in the field at Stonehill are playing for another $25 million and, seemingly, with a growing chip on their shoulders.
