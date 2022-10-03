The first stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q school wrapped up last week, as over 900 players teed it up at 12 sites, with 314 players advancing. This is the last year of the current Q-school structure, where 40 players are exempt for at least the first eight events. Next year five PGA Tour cards will be available and the final stage will be stacked with conditional Tour members. The second stage begins next week with competition at three of the five sites. The final stage will be in Georgia during the first week in November. Here is a quick recap of what happened in the first stage.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO