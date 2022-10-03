Investigation finds systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer

Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’
Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
BBC
National Women's Soccer League: US captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players 'horrified' by report
United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players were "horrified and heartbroken" by the findings of "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. A report released on Tuesday detailed evidence of abuse and misconduct - both verbal and sexual - in the top-flight domestic league. Sauerbrunn said the...
Former NWSL Commissioner Deflects Blame Amid Abuse Scandals
Lisa Baird claimed she did not ignore allegations made against former Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley.
‘It’s sad women’s sport has these issues’, says Bronze after hailing NWSL players for calling out systemic abuse
LUCY BRONZE says she is saddened by “horrible” cases and allegations of abuse within women’s football and other sports. The England ace joined Rachel Daly in supporting players affected by emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the women’s top flight in the USA. The Lionesses duo,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Morgan said the former NWSL commissioner lied about being 'shocked and disgusted' by abuse claims
"She said she was shocked and disgusted, and that was surprising because that was a lie," the National Women's Soccer League superstar said.
Players react: women's soccer report
Players “horrified, heartbroken, frustrated” after report documents misconduct and abuse of women’s soccer players by coaches, and owners’ failure to help.
Portland fires 2 executives named in Yates report on abuse in women's soccer
The Portland Timbers and Thorns have fired general manager Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub two days after both men were named the U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigative report on abuse in women's soccer. Wilkinson played a key role in concealing 2015 allegations of sexual harassment against then-head coach Paul...
Scathing report says pattern of player abuse in women's soccer extends to youth level
As the National Women’s Soccer League heads into its postseason, this week’s bombshell report on player abuse by coaches should have everyone asking how we can do better by the players, and the sport. The report published Monday outlines the findings from a U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigation into allegations of abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League and details systemic failures in professional women’s soccer. Of the shocking details laid out in the more than 300 pages of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Portland Thorns dismiss two executives, owner steps aside following Yates report
Portland Thorns president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect, the National Women's Soccer League club announced Wednesday. The two have also been relieved of their same roles with Portland's MLS club, the Portland Timbers. The announcement comes...
Portland, Chicago owners step away after NWSL abuse report; USWNT player calls out execs
Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler temporarily stepped aside from decision-making duties at their clubs.
ESPN
NWSL abuse allegations, as they happened: Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit timelines, day by day
In its decade of existence, the National Women's Soccer League has been rocked by widespread allegations of emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. The E60 documentary "Truth Be Told," which is now available to watch on ESPN+, chronicles some of the most serious allegations of abuse in the NWSL, with a closer look at two of the most notable, involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke.
Deadspin
USWNT-England exhibition set as specter of NWSL abuse scandal looms
There’s no doubt about it. Friday’s far-from-friendly, friendly between the United States women’s national soccer team and the Lionesses from England is the biggest glorified exhibition in American soccer history, regardless of gender. It’s the first women’s soccer match — non-World Cup edition — to be broadcast on a major national network, with a 3 p.m. kickoff on FOX. What a spectacle for the sport it should be by itself, with more than 80,000 fans expected to attend Friday afternoon at London’s Wembley Stadium. Except that won’t be the case after more damning abuse has come to light from within the National Women’s Soccer League.
Portland Timbers, Thorns fire Gavin Wilkinson, Mike Golub following US Soccer report
Wilkinson and Golub relieved after findings of alleged misconduct and abuse with the Thorns NWSL club. The Portland Timbers and Thorns announced Wednesday that president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been "relieved of their duties with both clubs," taking place immediately. With Merritt Paulson stepping aside from all Thorns related decisions, the club also announced general counsel Heather Davis has the interim president of Peregrine Sports, overseeing business operations for both the Timbers and Thorns. The firing of Wilkinson and Golub comes a day after Paulson stated the trio would step away from involvement...
Sports Business Journal
Megan Rapinoe addresses NWSL report and calls for ownership changes
NWSL OL Reign F Megan Rapinoe on Thursday “called for ownership changes for the Portland Thorns FC and the Chicago Red Stars” following the release of the Yates Report, according to Jayda Evans of the SEATTLE TIMES. Speaking ahead of the USWNT's match in London at Wembley Stadium against England on Friday, Rapinoe said, “Without people who specifically did the wrong thing being gone, that just says to us that nobody is really hearing us. I don’t think that [Thorns owner] Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team. I don’t think [Red Stars owner] Arnim (Whisler) is fit to be the owner of Chicago.” Paulson “stepped back from decision-making” with the Thorns, and Whisler said Tuesday that he would "remove himself" from the NWSL BOG. On Wednesday, Whisler was voted out as chairperson of the board for the Red Stars (SEATTLE TIMES, 10/6).
NWSL’s Red Stars Remove Owner as Chairman of Board
The move comes on the heels of a stunning report that uncovered details of alleged sexual misconduct involving former coach Rory Dames.
Comments / 0