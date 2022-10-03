ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Investigation finds systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer

By David Close, Eric Levenson, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Independent

Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’

Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
SOCCER
#U S Soccer#Us Soccer Federation
CNN

Players react: women's soccer report

Players “horrified, heartbroken, frustrated” after report documents misconduct and abuse of women’s soccer players by coaches, and owners’ failure to help.
SOCCER
The Bergen Record

Scathing report says pattern of player abuse in women's soccer extends to youth level

As the National Women’s Soccer League heads into its postseason, this week’s bombshell report on player abuse by coaches should have everyone asking how we can do better by the players, and the sport. The report published Monday outlines the findings from a U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigation into allegations of abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League and details systemic failures in professional women’s soccer. Of the shocking details laid out in the more than 300 pages of...
SOCCER
ESPN

NWSL abuse allegations, as they happened: Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit timelines, day by day

In its decade of existence, the National Women's Soccer League has been rocked by widespread allegations of emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. The E60 documentary "Truth Be Told," which is now available to watch on ESPN+, chronicles some of the most serious allegations of abuse in the NWSL, with a closer look at two of the most notable, involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke.
PORTLAND, OR
Deadspin

USWNT-England exhibition set as specter of NWSL abuse scandal looms

There’s no doubt about it. Friday’s far-from-friendly, friendly between the United States women’s national soccer team and the Lionesses from England is the biggest glorified exhibition in American soccer history, regardless of gender. It’s the first women’s soccer match — non-World Cup edition — to be broadcast on a major national network, with a 3 p.m. kickoff on FOX. What a spectacle for the sport it should be by itself, with more than 80,000 fans expected to attend Friday afternoon at London’s Wembley Stadium. Except that won’t be the case after more damning abuse has come to light from within the National Women’s Soccer League.
SOCCER
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Timbers, Thorns fire Gavin Wilkinson, Mike Golub following US Soccer report

Wilkinson and Golub relieved after findings of alleged misconduct and abuse with the Thorns NWSL club. The Portland Timbers and Thorns announced Wednesday that president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been "relieved of their duties with both clubs," taking place immediately. With Merritt Paulson stepping aside from all Thorns related decisions, the club also announced general counsel Heather Davis has the interim president of Peregrine Sports, overseeing business operations for both the Timbers and Thorns. The firing of Wilkinson and Golub comes a day after Paulson stated the trio would step away from involvement...
PORTLAND, OR
Sports Business Journal

Megan Rapinoe addresses NWSL report and calls for ownership changes

NWSL OL Reign F Megan Rapinoe on Thursday “called for ownership changes for the Portland Thorns FC and the Chicago Red Stars” following the release of the Yates Report, according to Jayda Evans of the SEATTLE TIMES. Speaking ahead of the USWNT's match in London at Wembley Stadium against England on Friday, Rapinoe said, “Without people who specifically did the wrong thing being gone, that just says to us that nobody is really hearing us. I don’t think that [Thorns owner] Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team. I don’t think [Red Stars owner] Arnim (Whisler) is fit to be the owner of Chicago.” Paulson “stepped back from decision-making” with the Thorns, and Whisler said Tuesday that he would "remove himself" from the NWSL BOG. On Wednesday, Whisler was voted out as chairperson of the board for the Red Stars (SEATTLE TIMES, 10/6).
CHICAGO, IL

