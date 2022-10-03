ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 8

Consumer Reports.org

How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier

Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
Daily Mail

Republican introduces bill to reallocate the $80 billion being used to expand the IRS to give U.S. troops a raise - with 23,000 living on food stamps

A California Republican lawmaker and Navy veteran is mounting an effort to get military service members a fair wage by redistributing the $80 billion in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats gave to the Internal Revenue Service. Rep. Mike Garcia, the only Republican representing Los Angeles County in...
Jessica Rosenworcel
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
ZDNet

The White House passes an AI 'Bill of Rights' that attempts to put your concerns at ease

As technology continues to evolve, so does the gray area where new innovations are not covered by legislation. Artificial intelligence is a prime example. Yet increasingly, AI is being incorporated into everyday life, making guidelines and boundaries more necessary than ever before. Today, the White House released a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights" to address this issue.
The Center Square

Republicans push back against New York bank's anti-firearm stance

(The Center Square) - U.S. Senate Republicans are threatening to hold hearings on what they call an anti-firearms policy by one New York-based bank. The Senators, led by Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, accused Amalgamated Bank of manipulating Switzerland's International Organization for Standardization to require U.S. banks to categorize gun purchases.
protocol.com

The US is set to expand controls on chip tech for China this week

The U.S. is set to unveil a fresh set of policies Thursday aimed at choking off China’s access to advanced chip manufacturing technology and the chips themselves, according to a person familiar with the matter. Thursday’s planned announcement will articulate and expand upon the Biden administration’s early efforts to...
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
Gizmodo

OAN Is Planning to Infiltrate Homes Through Old, Decaying TV Antennas

One America News, responsible for the some of basest pro-Donald Trump bile available anywhere, reportedly has a plan to once again help its voice crawl its way into the hearts and minds of folks all across the country. Though it’s promoting new streaming deals, the outlet once beloved by Trump has bigger plans toleak its message through all those dishes and antennae left over from the days before digital streaming.
CoinDesk

Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra

Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
The Verge

A former Facebook engineer wants to help you make your own cell network

A new company wants to let you become your own cell carrier, using your internet connection even when you’re away from home — and roaming onto the networks of other people doing the same. The company, helmed by former Facebook engineer Kashif Ali, is called Ukama, and it’s launching a crowdfunding campaign on engineering and maker-focused site Crowd Supply to get its devices out to people willing to try out the tech and start building the network.
PYMNTS

EU Watchdog Mulls Regulation of AI-Cybersecurity Firms

In what’s been called the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence (AI) is radically transforming global economies at a pace that has regulators scrambling to keep up. In the European Union (EU), the proposed Regulation Laying Down Harmonized Rules on Artificial Intelligence (“the AI Act”) is the most comprehensive piece...
