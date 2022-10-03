Read full article on original website
Consumer Reports.org
How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier
Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
CARS・
Republican introduces bill to reallocate the $80 billion being used to expand the IRS to give U.S. troops a raise - with 23,000 living on food stamps
A California Republican lawmaker and Navy veteran is mounting an effort to get military service members a fair wage by redistributing the $80 billion in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats gave to the Internal Revenue Service. Rep. Mike Garcia, the only Republican representing Los Angeles County in...
CNET
See If You Qualify for Money from Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement
Time is running out to file a claim in a $190 million settlement resolving a class action suit against Capital One stemming from a huge data breach in March 2019 that exposed more than 100 million customers' personal data. Plaintiffs in a complaint filed in US District Court for the...
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
ZDNet
The White House passes an AI 'Bill of Rights' that attempts to put your concerns at ease
As technology continues to evolve, so does the gray area where new innovations are not covered by legislation. Artificial intelligence is a prime example. Yet increasingly, AI is being incorporated into everyday life, making guidelines and boundaries more necessary than ever before. Today, the White House released a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights" to address this issue.
Trump’s Truth Social merger partner changes address to a UPS store after investors pull $130 million
The company looking to take Trump Media and Technology Group public has changed its listed address to a UPS store in Miami, CNBC reports. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) changed its address came with its regulatory filing on Friday disclosing its financing losses of $138.5 million of the $1 billion in financing it got from investors to fund Trump Media.
dailyhodl.com
CFTC Chair Calls Bitcoin and Ethereum ‘Digital Commodity Tokens’, Says Regulator Seeking More Power From Congress
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says he is seeking authority from US Congress to regulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other digital tokens as commodities. In a new CNBC interview, Behnam reiterates a position held by other US regulatory agencies that Bitcoin is a commodity,...
Republicans push back against New York bank's anti-firearm stance
(The Center Square) - U.S. Senate Republicans are threatening to hold hearings on what they call an anti-firearms policy by one New York-based bank. The Senators, led by Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, accused Amalgamated Bank of manipulating Switzerland's International Organization for Standardization to require U.S. banks to categorize gun purchases.
protocol.com
The US is set to expand controls on chip tech for China this week
The U.S. is set to unveil a fresh set of policies Thursday aimed at choking off China’s access to advanced chip manufacturing technology and the chips themselves, according to a person familiar with the matter. Thursday’s planned announcement will articulate and expand upon the Biden administration’s early efforts to...
IFLScience
President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession
US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
coingeek.com
Fiji financial regulators warn of new digital asset fraud involving exchange dealers
The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has warned residents of the small island nation of an ongoing digital asset scam in the country, reported Fiji Times. The financial watchdog pointed out in a public notice that the scheme’s perpetrators relied heavily on social media to rope new victims for the scam.
Federal judge says DeJoy changes to postal service before 2020 election harmed delivery
A federal judge found on Wednesday that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s changes to the U.S. Postal Service before the 2020 election harmed mail delivery. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ruled that the U.S. Postal Service failed to seek the advice of the Postal Regulatory Commission, as was required, before making the substantial changes that…
Gizmodo
OAN Is Planning to Infiltrate Homes Through Old, Decaying TV Antennas
One America News, responsible for the some of basest pro-Donald Trump bile available anywhere, reportedly has a plan to once again help its voice crawl its way into the hearts and minds of folks all across the country. Though it’s promoting new streaming deals, the outlet once beloved by Trump has bigger plans toleak its message through all those dishes and antennae left over from the days before digital streaming.
CoinDesk
Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra
Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
The Verge
A former Facebook engineer wants to help you make your own cell network
A new company wants to let you become your own cell carrier, using your internet connection even when you’re away from home — and roaming onto the networks of other people doing the same. The company, helmed by former Facebook engineer Kashif Ali, is called Ukama, and it’s launching a crowdfunding campaign on engineering and maker-focused site Crowd Supply to get its devices out to people willing to try out the tech and start building the network.
Opinion: How can we protect American tech from ‘anti-innovation legislation’?
Our innovative companies boost America’s economy and national security. Why would we want to harm them with restrictive laws? Anti-innovation legislation would increase inflation and hurt American consumers.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io Safe From Pro-Russia Groups Using Bitcoin And Ethereum To Bypass Restrictions
Significant banking restrictions have been placed on Russia’s economy and those who would support the incursion into Ukraine. Russian nationals and those in support of the war are looking at ways of moving assets cross-border to aid the frontline and those working in covert operations. Most transactions taking place...
EU Watchdog Mulls Regulation of AI-Cybersecurity Firms
In what’s been called the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence (AI) is radically transforming global economies at a pace that has regulators scrambling to keep up. In the European Union (EU), the proposed Regulation Laying Down Harmonized Rules on Artificial Intelligence (“the AI Act”) is the most comprehensive piece...
