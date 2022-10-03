Read full article on original website
Georgia running back Daijun Edwards making most of increased workload
When the game was on the line for Georgia last Saturday in Missouri, running back Daijun Edwards wasn’t going down without a fight. Edwards had established himself as a physical ball carrier for the Bulldogs before, and he showed as much in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs fought their way back on the road against Missouri. Edwards had gotten several carries already but truly shined in the game’s final minutes, as he took 8 carries for 49 yards to guide the Georgia offense along.
247Sports
What to Watch: Auburn faces major challenges vs. No. 2 Bulldogs
AUBURN, Alabama–Despite losing 15 players to the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia still has plenty of talent for Auburn to contend with for the 127th football game between the Tigers and Bulldogs. When the Tigers arrive at Sanford Stadium on Saturday they will be facing an opponent ranked second nationally that features one of college football’s top-rated defensive units.
Albany Herald
Worth County's Chip Cooper earns Player of the Week Award
SYLVESTER — Worth County senior Chip Cooper has been selected as Georgia High School’s Player of the Week by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He will get his award Thursday at Worth County High School in Sylvester. Cooper earned the award for his performance Friday night in Eastman when the Worth County Rams beat Dodge County in a shoot-out 47-38.
Sharks football records blowout victory for Homecoming; King and Queen announced
The Malibu High School Sharks football team won big on Homecoming Night last month. The Sharks defeated the East Valley Falcons 46-0 on Sept. 16. Malibu head coach Steven Hernandez said the Sharks’ defense led the way. “If I had to give a game ball to someone, it would be our entire defense,” he said. […] The post Sharks football records blowout victory for Homecoming; King and Queen announced appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Threat leads to cancellation of Coatesville-Downingtown West football game
Friday night’s Coatesville Area High School football game against Downingtown West has been canceled because of online threats of violence. Coatesville High School students were dismissed early on Friday and all activities Friday were called off.
Live scoreboard: Updates from Week 8 high school football games in the Savannah area
Follow along for live score updates from Week 8 of the high school football season in the Greater Savannah area here. From backup to starter: He never started a high school game. Now, this former Savannah-area QB leads a JUCO power Five things to watch for: In Week 8 of high school football in the Greater Savannah area Opposite sidl: What happened when former Georgia Southern teammates met as coaches of Country Day and Beach ...
Georgia, Auburn have drastically different levels of success in ‘middle eight,’ second half
The Georgia Bulldogs enter Saturday’s showdown against Auburn fresh off a matchup where the Bulldogs’ play in the second half meant the difference in winning and losing. If Georgia and Auburn continue their recent trends when it comes to play after halftime, the odds are very clearly in the Bulldogs’ favor.
LSU offers 2025 tight end from Georgia
LSU recently offered 2025 tight end, London Merritt, from Atlanta, Georgia. Merritt plays for the Woodward Academy War Eagles, who are off to a 5-1 start to the 2022 season. Last season, Woodward Academy finished 12-1 with a loss to Blessed Trinity in the second round of the 5A playoffs. After region realignment, the War Eagles have moved up to 6A and are currently 3-0.
247Sports
Auburn starting linebacker expected to return against No. 2 Georgia
Starting linebacker Cam Riley is expected to suit up for Auburn this weekend in the Tigers' first road game at No. 2 Georgia, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. A junior from Hillcrest, Alabama, now in the first full-time starting role of his Auburn career, Riley did...
Brentwood Academy freshman Blades Brown repeats as Division II-AA boys golf champion
Down two shots entering the day, Brentwood Academy freshman Blades Brown rallied to beat Ensworth's Tommy Frist and repeat as the Division II-AA golf state champion on Friday. Brown shot 7-under in the second round and finished 10-under (134) over the two-day tournament at the Sevierville Golf Club. He bogeyed just one...
