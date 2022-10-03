When the game was on the line for Georgia last Saturday in Missouri, running back Daijun Edwards wasn’t going down without a fight. Edwards had established himself as a physical ball carrier for the Bulldogs before, and he showed as much in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs fought their way back on the road against Missouri. Edwards had gotten several carries already but truly shined in the game’s final minutes, as he took 8 carries for 49 yards to guide the Georgia offense along.

