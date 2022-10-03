ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards making most of increased workload

When the game was on the line for Georgia last Saturday in Missouri, running back Daijun Edwards wasn’t going down without a fight. Edwards had established himself as a physical ball carrier for the Bulldogs before, and he showed as much in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs fought their way back on the road against Missouri. Edwards had gotten several carries already but truly shined in the game’s final minutes, as he took 8 carries for 49 yards to guide the Georgia offense along.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

What to Watch: Auburn faces major challenges vs. No. 2 Bulldogs

AUBURN, Alabama–Despite losing 15 players to the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia still has plenty of talent for Auburn to contend with for the 127th football game between the Tigers and Bulldogs. When the Tigers arrive at Sanford Stadium on Saturday they will be facing an opponent ranked second nationally that features one of college football’s top-rated defensive units.
AUBURN, AL
Albany Herald

Worth County's Chip Cooper earns Player of the Week Award

SYLVESTER — Worth County senior Chip Cooper has been selected as Georgia High School’s Player of the Week by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He will get his award Thursday at Worth County High School in Sylvester. Cooper earned the award for his performance Friday night in Eastman when the Worth County Rams beat Dodge County in a shoot-out 47-38.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
The Malibu Times

Sharks football records blowout victory for Homecoming; King and Queen announced

The Malibu High School Sharks football team won big on Homecoming Night last month.  The Sharks defeated the East Valley Falcons 46-0 on Sept. 16.  Malibu head coach Steven Hernandez said the Sharks’ defense led the way. “If I had to give a game ball to someone, it would be our entire defense,” he said. […] The post Sharks football records blowout victory for Homecoming; King and Queen announced appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Locust Grove, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Savannah Morning News

Live scoreboard: Updates from Week 8 high school football games in the Savannah area

Follow along for live score updates from Week 8 of the high school football season in the Greater Savannah area here. From backup to starter: He never started a high school game. Now, this former Savannah-area QB leads a JUCO power Five things to watch for: In Week 8 of high school football in the Greater Savannah area Opposite sidl: What happened when former Georgia Southern teammates met as coaches of Country Day and Beach ...
SAVANNAH, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2025 tight end from Georgia

LSU recently offered 2025 tight end, London Merritt, from Atlanta, Georgia. Merritt plays for the Woodward Academy War Eagles, who are off to a 5-1 start to the 2022 season. Last season, Woodward Academy finished 12-1 with a loss to Blessed Trinity in the second round of the 5A playoffs. After region realignment, the War Eagles have moved up to 6A and are currently 3-0.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
247Sports

Auburn starting linebacker expected to return against No. 2 Georgia

Starting linebacker Cam Riley is expected to suit up for Auburn this weekend in the Tigers' first road game at No. 2 Georgia, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. A junior from Hillcrest, Alabama, now in the first full-time starting role of his Auburn career, Riley did...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy