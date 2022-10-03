Read full article on original website
rockrivercurrent.com
Looking for free Halloween fun? Here’s a roundup of trunk-or-treat events in the Rockford region
Want to get your Halloween candy without going door to door?. You’re in luck because there’s plenty of trunk-or-treat events happening across the Rockford region in the lead up to Halloween. Here’s a guide to some of those events that have no cover charge. That’s right, free candy!...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Michael Myers Returns to Rockford… Spotted a Few Minutes Ago
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Rockford shoppers are paying a lot more for these grocery items
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local shoppers are feeling the squeeze, as prices on some grocery items have doubled over the last year. Shoppers say prices on just about everything they see on Rockford-area shelves have gone up but things like soft drinks, meat, eggs, and snack foods are really putting big dents in wallets across the […]
This Rockton Illinois Jeep Driver is Carrying…What in The Halloween!
October can bring out a dark, creepy, festive mood in people...even when you are dropping kids off at the school bus! But, this one leans to the ULTRA creepy side...What in the world is this Jeep carrying?. Occasionally I get photos sent to me with the caption, "maybe for your...
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
Ins and Outs
As you lay in bed at night, scared, and wondering what will be the next trend to grab society by the neck, the clock is ticking, the shien micro trend dress in your closet is rotting, you must act fast! As our trend cycle steadily increases how are we expected to keep up? Do we even want to keep up? Are we all just cogs in a wheel? Does god really exist? Don’t fear because the in’s and out’s list is here!
casinonewsdaily.com
Construction Starts at Hard Rock Rockford Three Years After Approval
About three years after the Illinois legislature passed a bill approving Hard Rock Casino Rockford, the ground was broken last Wednesday by Hard Rock representatives and city officials in a much-anticipated ceremony. The shovels were turned at the casino’s permanent location near the entrance of Interstate 90 on East State...
KWQC
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October
Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?
I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Accident In Rockford
ABC7 Chicago
Self-taught pumpkin carver from Rockford featured on Food Network show
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- It is a dream come true for a Rockford man, who taught himself how to carve pumpkins. Now, he is showcasing his skill in front of a worldwide audience on a new season of a Food Network show. "When I started carving I said to myself, 'if...
Illinois Town Specializes In Spaghetti Pizza. Is It Any Good?
First some apologies to a few co-workers. Apparently this has been covered twice already by people I work with in the past few years. Back in 2017, my friend Shannon Zimmerman down at Q98.5 wrote about it. And then in 2018, Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK did a video on the peculiar pie.
2022 List of Free Trunk or Treats In Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin
The Halloween season is finally here, and if you don't have your kids' costumes ready to roll yet, get on it, because a whole bunch of free trunk-or-treating fun begins this weekend in the Stateline area!. Get the Biggest Bang For Your Costume Bucks. I have always loved Halloween, and...
WIFR
Loves Park welcomes new Mexican restaurant
Loves Park, Ill. (WIFR) - A new Mexican restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony as Mi Placita Mexico Clasico opens its doors on Wednesday. The restaurant is located 1726 East Riverside Blvd. It replaces what many of us formerly knew as the Riverside Family Restaurant. The restaurant serves Mexican food...
rockrivercurrent.com
You Gotta Try This: Brunch at The Norwegian in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Norwegian. Address: 1402 N. Main St., Rockford. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2...
These Bugs Want To Get In Illinois Homes Before It’s Too Cold
Okay, maybe the bugs aren't quite as large as the photo might suggest, but my "How To Add Hyperbolic Photos To Your Internet Posts" handbook said that these would work. I wish I had saved the video from the time my wife set up a video camera to record herself in a battle to the death with a centipede on our basement wall. I was out of town, and she wanted video proof to back up her claims of a legendary throw-down with the bloodthirsty creature. A woman with a skillet will have to suffice for illustration.
Illinois Family Wins Halloween With Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Light Show
When it comes to things I love doing most in life, decorating my home for holidays is always high on the list. I have a ridiculous amount of holiday storage totes, and if you don't feel like you're in the North Pole when you step into my home at Christmas I will not be happy. The one decorating aspect I haven't tried yet though is an outdoor, synchronized light show.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™:
WIFR
Blue Collar Coffee in Beloit hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Combining a cup of Joe and a cop to get to know. That’s the idea behind the ‘Coffee with a Cop’ day, at Blue Collar Coffee Co. in Beloit. As with so many good community events, ‘Coffee with a Cop’ day took the last two years off due to COVID-19. But it’s back stronger than ever.
