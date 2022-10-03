ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Illinoisan dies trying to pass farm equipment

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vehicles involving farm equipment resulted in one death from an accident. Officials said that Gary Phillips, an 81-year-old man of Atwood, was driving North on Route 45 and trying to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw the John Deer Tractor and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the Deere.
COLES COUNTY, IL
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man who had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As more Halloween festivities start to kick off around the Wabash Valley, you can now have the same experience as a haunted house but without leaving your car. The third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

