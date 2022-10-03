Read full article on original website
tigermedianet.com
Meet the 2022 FHSU Homecoming candidates
Homecoming candidates were on the quad Thursday to answer questions and meet with students. Voting for Homecoming Queen and King opened Wednesday and closes today at noon. The voting link can be found on TigerLink. Below are the 2022 Candidates:. Luz Gomez and Enrique Cabrera. “Let’s make this Homecoming Roar!”...
tigermedianet.com
Plans for unique charging station on FHSU campus moving ahead
When Eric Deneault, associate professor of applied technology, and former informatics assistant professor Dmitry Gimon began brainstorming five years ago about a collaborative project for FHSU, they were looking for a way to create cross-discipline synergies as well as a fun gathering place on campus. “We wanted the project to...
tigermedianet.com
Master printmaker’s work on display at Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art
Landfall Press: Five Decades Exhibition opened in FHSU’s Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art on Sept. 16, and will remain open until Oct. 28. The exhibition features 96 works by master printmaker and founder of Landfall Press, Jack Lemon, illustrating an evolution of printmaking over the past 50 years. FHSU Printmaking...
tigermedianet.com
Kelloggs invest in FHSU Shotgun Team success
A generous $60,000 lead gift from Lorena Kellogg and her late husband, Wilmer, will initiate the construction of a new training center to accommodate the expanding Shotgun Team at Fort Hays State University. The training center will be built at the Hays City Sportsmen’s Club just north of Hays on the 183 bypass and I-70 and will offer a large meeting room, reloading room, and office.
tigermedianet.com
Hays mayor responds to NY mayor after comments about Kansas
Last Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams briefed New York on his recent trip to the Caribbean. He visited Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Ian swept over the countries. “One house we went into was flooded with 14 feet of water,” Adams said, giving a first...
tigermedianet.com
Rader sixth for Tiger golfers
TOPEKA, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men’s Golf finished in a tie for seventh at the Washburn Invitational, held at the Topeka Country Club (Oct. 3-4). Jackson Rader tied for sixth individually, shooting 4-over par over three rounds at the par-71 venue. Rader was consistent throughout the tournament,...
tigermedianet.com
FHSU women’s soccer re-writing history through successful 2022 campaign
With only one month left in the season and an MIAA regular season championship still on the line, the FHSU women’s soccer team is off to a great start under new leadership. Head Coach of the Tigers, Tyson John, is on the brink of doing something that has not happened in program history; maintain a win percentage above .800 and secure both an MIAA post-season trophy and NCAA playoff berth.
tigermedianet.com
Tigers break four-game losing streak with win over Emporia
The Fort Hays State volleyball team avenged their September 10 loss to Emporia State on Tuesday night, taking care of the Hornets in straight sets. After suffering losses to #6 Nebraska-Kearney and #10 Northwest Missouri State last week, the Tigers, aided by a 9-0 run, won the first set against ESU 25-15. The Hornets were never behind by much in the next two sets, but FHSU ultimately had the edge and won 25-22 and 25-20. The win brings the Tigers’ record to 7-10 overall and 2-7 in conference play, while ESU drops to 4-14 and 1-8.
