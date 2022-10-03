The Fort Hays State volleyball team avenged their September 10 loss to Emporia State on Tuesday night, taking care of the Hornets in straight sets. After suffering losses to #6 Nebraska-Kearney and #10 Northwest Missouri State last week, the Tigers, aided by a 9-0 run, won the first set against ESU 25-15. The Hornets were never behind by much in the next two sets, but FHSU ultimately had the edge and won 25-22 and 25-20. The win brings the Tigers’ record to 7-10 overall and 2-7 in conference play, while ESU drops to 4-14 and 1-8.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO