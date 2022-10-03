ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Size, speed and spirit have Jalen Milroe up and running at Alabama

It used to take a team effort to get Jalen Milroe suited up for games. Tompkins High School head coach Todd McVey still remembers the weekly locker room pantomime of players pulling and tugging at the quarterback’s shoulder pads and jersey in order to fit them tightly over his chiseled frame.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scarlet Nation

Week Seven HS Preview: Miami Commits Go Head-To-Head

Despite these two teams combining for a 4-7 record this season, are looking at the game of the week from a Miami commts perspective. Commits Nathaniel Joseph (Edison) and the Washington twins (Palmetto) will be going at it, and we may even get to see Joseph and Robby Washington matchup against each other on both sides of the ball.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy