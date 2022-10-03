UPDATE (6 OCTOBER 2022): As of 09:40 BST, the PS5 is currently in stock at nine different retailers in the UK, having restocked at Very, Currys, Amazon, Argos, PlayStation Direct, Scan, EE, BT Shop and ShopTo. Read on for more information. The PS5 is almost two years old now, but you still can’t buy the console off the shelf. Despite launching all the way back in 2020, the console has been plagued with restock issues. While the situation has improved in recent months, you’ll be hard pressed to find the PS5 being sold on its own, without any extra add-ons. What’s worse is that Sony has recently increased the price of the...

FIFA ・ 7 HOURS AGO