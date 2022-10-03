Read full article on original website
Where to buy Microsoft Office — best deals in October 2022
Here's where to buy Microsoft Office at its lowest price possible online.
Prime Day October 2022 deals begin early with $400 savings on MacBook Pro 14-inch
Forget waiting for Prime Day October 2022, the 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch has been slashed $400 ahead of the sales event.
Digital Trends
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Get Microsoft Office for life for just $36 during our version of Prime Day
Stack CommerceMicrosoft Office Home and Business for Mac and Microsoft Office Professional for Windows are both on sale for just $35.99.
ZDNet
Target Deal Days: Save over $300 on this Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ bundle
Target is one of many US retailers hoping to cash in ahead of Black Friday with the launch of the Target Deal Days sale. Among the deals on offer is a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ bundle. Normally you would expect to pay $1029, but for three days only, you can grab a Surface Pro 7+ tablet and cover for $689 -- a saving of 33%, or $339.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (6 OCTOBER 2022): As of 09:40 BST, the PS5 is currently in stock at nine different retailers in the UK, having restocked at Very, Currys, Amazon, Argos, PlayStation Direct, Scan, EE, BT Shop and ShopTo. Read on for more information. The PS5 is almost two years old now, but you still can’t buy the console off the shelf. Despite launching all the way back in 2020, the console has been plagued with restock issues. While the situation has improved in recent months, you’ll be hard pressed to find the PS5 being sold on its own, without any extra add-ons. What’s worse is that Sony has recently increased the price of the...
FIFA・
Play, Create, Live Elevated – CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Now Available
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the availability of the CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard from the CORSAIR webstore and distributors worldwide. Priced at an MSRP of $279.99, the K100 AIR combines state-of-the-art gaming performance and everyday productivity, in an unbelievably thin design. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005455/en/ Image 1 Caption: The CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines state-of-the-art gaming performance and everyday productivity, in an unbelievably thin design. The K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is priced at an MSRP of $279.99 and available from the CORSAIR webstore and distributors worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
Old Apple charger storage feature has blown our minds
A feature now confined to the Apple design bin has just resurfaced on social media and is causing fierce debate amongst users (and amongst the Creative Bloq team, if we're honest). Apparently, Apple MacBook chargers used to house two hooks that could slide out to allow you to wrap the cable around them – and a surprising number of people never knew about it.
9to5Mac
Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac
USB-C/Thunderbolt display options have really grown over the last couple of years. While Apple’s Pro Display XDR isn’t the best fit for most Mac users at $5,000+, it now offers the more affordable Studio Display. And there are also lots of solid choices from LG, Samsung, BenQ, and more. Let’s look at the best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays available in the $400-$1,600 range.
Eurosets Presents Colibrì, the Lightest and Most Compact ECLS System in the Market Which May Be Transported Even in a Backpack
MEDOLLA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Eurosets, a company based in Medolla (Italy) leader in the development, production, and commercialization of advanced medical devices, announced during the 36 th European Association for Cardiothoracic Surgery (EACTS) annual meeting (Milan, 5 th -8 th October 2022) the launch of Colibrì, the lightest extracorporeal life support (ECLS) system available in the market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005921/en/ Ettore Sansavini, Eurosets President, and Antonio Petralia, Eurosets CEO, next to the Colibrì (Photo: Business Wire)
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Lightning-fast MacBook Pro 14 with Apple M1 Pro and 16GB RAM gets an intriguing 20% discount in Amazon's latest sale
Apple's quick 14-inch laptop usually sells for its official MSRP of around US$1,999; but thanks to a new deal on Amazon and a quite significant 20% discount, the 2021 MacBook Pro can now be ordered for one of its lowest prices ahead of the rumored release of the slightly improved 2022 model year.
Apple Insider
Deal of the Day: Apple's 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch drops to $799 ($500 off)
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is discounted to $799 as a special Deal of the Day hosted by Apple Authorized ResellerAdorama.
Peloton announces yet another cut in payroll
The head of struggling fitness technology company Peloton said Thursday it was necessary to enact deep cuts to its payroll to achieve positive cash flow.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Are Employment Numbers Good Enough? Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Pinterest, Transocean, Verizon and More
Thursday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Ally Financial, CMS Energy, Credit Suisse, Freeport-McMoRan, Pinterest, Transocean, Verizon Communications and more.
PSVR 2 set for two million units at launch, as Sony looks to address stock issues
Looking to learn from PlayStation 5 woes
Digital Trends
Corsair K100 Air Wireless review: a great keyboard that’s too expensive
“The Corsair K100 Air Wireless boasts superb performance, but is far too expensive for its feature set.”. Connects to multiple devices including game consoles. Smaller 60% or tenkeyless gaming keyboards have become popular in recent years, but there will always be room for a full-sized gaming keyboard that gives you every button or key you could ever need.
bleepingcomputer.com
Save hundreds on Microsoft Office Pro for Windows, Mac with this deal
While opinions can differ on Microsoft from a cybersecurity perspective, their productivity software is key to building work-ready devices for remote work or BYOD. As part of our Deal Days sale, our alternative to Prime Day, you can set any laptop, Mac, or PC, up with Microsoft Office at the lowest price available now through October 12th.
Ars Technica
Nest Wifi Pro brings 6E network, removes Assistant and backward compatibility
Google's Nest Wifi Pro system, previously seen at the Federal Communications Commission and in accidental retail listings, has been made official. The system expands the wireless powers of a Nest mesh system and adds Thread and Matter support, but it can't work with older Nest Wifi hardware. The big upgrade...
Apple Insider
Compared: Parallels Desktop 18 vs VMWare Fusion
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you need to run Windows apps on anApple Silicon Mac, the two best choices are Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac and VMWare Fusion. Here's what you should know about the two tools.
