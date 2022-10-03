Read full article on original website
LSU football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report for underdog Tigers
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.
Brian Kelly sets donation record for sitting LSU coach with $1 million grant
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly has set the record for the largest donation made by a sitting coach in school history, the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced Friday. Kelly and his family are granting $1 million to TAF to help with the construction of an improved athletic training...
4 potential solutions to LSU football's passing game woes entering Tennessee showdown
BATON ROUGE - Jayden Daniels needed to talk things over with his receivers. The LSU football quarterback wasn't on the same page with them last week, when he only completed 8-of-20 passes for 80 yards in the Tigers' 21-17 win over Auburn. So he set up a meeting on Monday:...
Why four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard committed to LSU football over Florida, FSU
The night before Zalance Heard was scheduled to announce his football commitment, the Neville tackle said he was still undecided. He knew he needed to rest since the Tigers were set to open the season less than 48 hours later. Heard said he was up tossing and turning until at...
Tennessee football's first game at LSU 96 years ago launched Neyland legend, killed a governor
It was perhaps a bad omen for LSU football when the governor’s seat was empty at kickoff against. , especially since he lay on his death bed three miles away. In 1926, there was no bigger Tigers fan in Louisiana than Gov. Henry Fuqua. And there’s no way he...
Why prized LSU baseball transfer Paul Skenes said he left the Air Force Academy
BATON ROUGE - New LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes explained Thursday his reasoning why he entered the transfer portal this offseason. Skenes, a star pitcher and hitter at Air Force, realized last year that he wanted to pursue professional baseball. But in order to do that without potentially getting enlisted to serve, he had to transfer before his junior year.
Gov. Edwards celebrates Donaldsonville early childhood center; CF Industries donates $1 million
Gov. John Bel Edwards and area officials gathered at the newly renovated B. Lemann and Bro. building in Donaldsonville the morning of Oct. 6 to commemorate the beginning of the early childhood learning initiative, as well as announce a $1 million investment over five years from CF Industries. Several Ascension...
How should Ascension Parish Council handle companies that get tax breaks but miss goals?
During the Oct. 6 meeting in Donaldsonville, the Ascension Parish Council deferred a decision on handling a company that received tax breaks but failed to meet payroll and job requirements as planned. Council members expected to make a decision during a special meeting the following week after getting an opportunity...
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
Gov. Edwards announces $270 million in bridge projects funded through infrastructure law
In touring a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge Parish with inspectors from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development., Gov. John Bel Edwards announced about $270 million in funding has been allocated for off-system bridge repair and replacement projects. According to a news release, the bridge the governor...
Ascension Parish Halloween trick-or-treating hours set for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
The Ascension Parish Council agreed to observe Halloween trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout the parish. The parish's three municipalities - Donaldsonville, Gonzales and Sorrento - generally follow the same date and times of the rest of Ascension to avoid any confusion. The council approved the...
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales: Here's what's going on
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be Oct. 27 through Nov. 6 in Gonzales. The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
Ascension Chamber of Commerce announces Robert Burgess as CEO, president
The Ascension Chamber of Commerce has named Robert Burgess as its new CEO and president. Burgess is a long-time member of the capital area business community, the chamber announced in a news release. A native of Lafayette, he served as an active-duty Naval officer before a career in telecommunications as president and COO of EATEL, which is now known as REV, and Gulf Coast Wireless. He also served as president and CEO of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and interim CEO of Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape
An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
Lutcher man sentenced to 15 years in connection with 2014 shooting
A Lutcher man pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone, also of Lutcher. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Darnell Robertson pled guilty May 10. St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting Sept....
