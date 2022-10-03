The Ascension Chamber of Commerce has named Robert Burgess as its new CEO and president. Burgess is a long-time member of the capital area business community, the chamber announced in a news release. A native of Lafayette, he served as an active-duty Naval officer before a career in telecommunications as president and COO of EATEL, which is now known as REV, and Gulf Coast Wireless. He also served as president and CEO of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and interim CEO of Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO