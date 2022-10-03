ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report for underdog Tigers

BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Why prized LSU baseball transfer Paul Skenes said he left the Air Force Academy

BATON ROUGE - New LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes explained Thursday his reasoning why he entered the transfer portal this offseason. Skenes, a star pitcher and hitter at Air Force, realized last year that he wanted to pursue professional baseball. But in order to do that without potentially getting enlisted to serve, he had to transfer before his junior year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Chamber of Commerce announces Robert Burgess as CEO, president

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce has named Robert Burgess as its new CEO and president. Burgess is a long-time member of the capital area business community, the chamber announced in a news release. A native of Lafayette, he served as an active-duty Naval officer before a career in telecommunications as president and COO of EATEL, which is now known as REV, and Gulf Coast Wireless. He also served as president and CEO of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and interim CEO of Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape

An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lutcher man sentenced to 15 years in connection with 2014 shooting

A Lutcher man pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone, also of Lutcher. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Darnell Robertson pled guilty May 10. St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting Sept....
LUTCHER, LA

