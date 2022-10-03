Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Montreal’s vegan festival is back and bringing magical tofu to downtown this weekend
Magic tofu? Shredded mushroom tacos? Sessions on Afro-veganism, homesteading and vegan eco-feminism?. The two-day Montreal Vegan Festival in downtown Montreal is back and has all of this and more. What is the Montreal Vegan Festival?. The 9th edition of Montreal Vegan Festival celebrates all things plant-based. Expect kiosks with vegan...
Time Out Global
Time Out Market is coming to Cape Town!
Big news for anyone who cares about eating great food in amazing places: we’re opening a Time Out Market in Cape Town. And it’s due to open… really soon!. If you don’t know about Time Out Market, here’s the idea. We pick out the best chefs, bartenders and cultural goings-on from one of the world’s greatest cities. Then we bring them all together under one roof to create an IRL tasting menu of the very best stuff the city has to offer. We started with Time Out Market Lisbon in 2014, and since then we’ve opened in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and Dubai (with Porto, Prague, Abu Dhabi, Osaka and some other very cool cities in the pipeline).
Time Out Global
7 best haunted houses in Montreal to spook you
Seekers of scares, we see you. With its centuries-old architecture and 150 documented ghost stories, Montreal is famous for being Canada’s most haunted city—and residents revel in it. Halloween is our time to shine, whether you’re looking for seriously scary ghost tours, spooktastic Halloween celebrations or kid-friendly activities like pumpkin patches and corn mazes. The most immersive terrorizing comes courtesy of both pros of panic and amateur creep freaks who transform their entire houses—and beyond—into shrines of fright. Enter at your own peril.
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
London is only the SIXTH worst city in the world for commuters
Whether it’s having someone’s armpit shoved in your face as you’re squashed into a tube carriage like a sardine, or waiting for ever for a bus that mysteriously never arrives, we all know that commuting in London can be frustrating. Now there’s actually concrete evidence to prove it, because London has been ranked as the sixth worst city in the world for commuters.
Time Out Global
Why is it impossible to get good fish and chips in London?
‘For me, it starts with a good-quality potato,’ says Kelly Barnes, owner of Krispies in Devon. The family-run fish and chip shop was crowned the best in the UK at 2019’s National Fish & Chip Awards. It’s not a title regularly won by a London establishment. ‘There...
Time Out Global
The best places to fly to from Boston this fall
We are lucky in Boston; we have an international airport just 10 minutes from downtown. So, while we all know that Boston is at its prime in the fall, if you are itching for a weekend away there are so many amazing destinations within reach. Here are a few of our top picks for international getaways from Boston that are worth booking this fall.
Time Out Global
Battersea Power Station: Time Out’s ultimate guide
The new and improved Battersea Power Station will reopen its doors for the first time in almost 40 years on October 14. After 8 years in the making with work costing up to £2m a day, this mega renovation of one of London’s biggest buildings is finally complete, and visitors will be welcomed with a feast of dining, drinking and shopping at the grade II-listed monster. This is your ultimate guide to the shiny all-new Battersea Power Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
5 things to pack for your fall getaways from Boston
Fall is in full swing here in Boston. That means that many of us will be packing up for a weekend away. Whether you are headed up north for some leaf peeping or on a fun escape a little more far flung, packing the right things can make or break your trip. We spoke with Diego Abba, the CEO of italist, which is a luxury fashion website where shoppers can pick up designer goods at prices much closer to their European sticker, and he gave us the top items the stylish traveler should have in their suitcase this season. Here are his top picks for Boston travelers heading out this fall.
Time Out Global
Best dinners under $50
Sometimes our bank accounts can’t keep up with our social lives. Planned three dinners this week? Great. Just realised you’re going to have to spend every last dime? Not so great. Be it a midweek dinner with a friend or a date night, sometimes you’re in need of a place that doesn’t feel like a cheap eat, but won’t break the bank. Find our favourites in the list below.
Time Out Global
Gone but not forgotten: 19 popular attractions in Tokyo that closed during the pandemic
Sadly, while you were away, some of the city’s beloved arcades, museums, clubs and restaurants have closed down for good. Japan has been closed to independent tourists over the past three years and many things around the city have changed during that time. And, sadly, that means some of Tokyo’s most popular tourist destinations have had to shut down due to the pandemic and lack of visitors.
Time Out Global
McDonald’s Japan to replace plastics with paper straws and wooden cutlery
From Starbucks to convenience stores, companies have started making a serious effort to help reduce plastic waste in Japan. Now McDonald’s will be making a big change as they’ll be replacing plastics with paper straws and wooden cutlery. The fast food chain had already been testing out paper...
Time Out Global
Two Hong Kong bars make it on The World's 50 Best Bars 2022 list
The 14th edition of the World's 50 Best Bars has been revealed, and for the first time, London and New York lost the crown to Barcelona's Paradiso. This year's new list was announced on a live stream on World's 50 Best Bars' Facebook and YouTube accounts on October 4. The list featured bars from 26 cities and welcomed fourteen new entries from Athens, Bangkok, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dubai, Florence, Lisbon, London, Naples, New York, as well as Hong Kong.
Time Out Global
Muji opens a new ¥500 store in Tokyo
Tokyoites can’t seem to get enough of Muji’s clean, functional designs, ready-to-eat food and beautiful stationery. To make shopping for these daily essentials even easier, Muji has just opened a new concept store in Tokyo known as Muji 500. The new store stocks an overwhelming selection of Muji...
Time Out Global
There’s a brand new outdoor ice rink at Battersea Power Station
If you’ve been craving mulled wine, the soft jangle of Christmas bells and the smell of cinnamon, now is your time to shine. Cosy season is truly upon us, which means it’s time for perhaps the most wholesome winter activity around – ice skating. But wait… This...
Time Out Global
Plant Club
Let’s get this straight: Plant Club, as the name suggests, is all vegan. It’s also all gluten free. That’s probably good news for some, but mildly disappointing for others. Offering organic Italian food and natural wine, it’s a pop-up restaurant that has taken over a Newington Green co-working space. The space itself is a coolly industrial, warehouse-style building, with a light and airy backroom and tables offering a full view of the open kitchen.
Time Out Global
Posh hotel Claridge’s has opened its first ever spa and it’s beautiful
And... breathe in. Life in London can be pretty stressful, right? Breathe out. Hunched over our desks or phones all day, we carry around loads of tension in our bodies. Luckily for those of us whose backs have a different ache and pain arriving by the day, there’s a brand new spa in town. After 210 years in the business, iconic Mayfair hotel Claridge’s has just opened its first-ever spa.
Time Out Global
Singapore takes top spot in Asia in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list
Jigger and Pony reigns as top Asia bar in the world claiming the No.12 spot while edging out Hong Kong's Coa, who fell out of the top ten from No.7 to No.17, according to the World’s 50 Best Bar 2020 list announced on October 4. Making the list is another local entry, Manhattan, which suffers a fall of 18 spots from the No.15 position last year to place in at No.33 position.
Time Out Global
It’s official: these are the best bars in the world right now
The World’s 50 Best Bars awards are an essential event in the yearly boozing calendar, and the 2022 edition, held last night (October 4) in Barcelona, reveals a ranking as international and varied as ever. Topping the list this year was Paradiso in Barcelona, which was up from third...
Time Out Global
These eye-popping shots triumphed at the world’s biggest panoramic photo awards
When it’s done right, there are few things quite as breathtaking as panoramic photography. And no, we’re not talking about that feature on your phone that lets you take ultra-wide photos with squiffy horizons. We’re talking wide-angle pro shots that capture vast scenes, from mountain ranges to cityscapes.
Comments / 0