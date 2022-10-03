Big news for anyone who cares about eating great food in amazing places: we’re opening a Time Out Market in Cape Town. And it’s due to open… really soon!. If you don’t know about Time Out Market, here’s the idea. We pick out the best chefs, bartenders and cultural goings-on from one of the world’s greatest cities. Then we bring them all together under one roof to create an IRL tasting menu of the very best stuff the city has to offer. We started with Time Out Market Lisbon in 2014, and since then we’ve opened in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and Dubai (with Porto, Prague, Abu Dhabi, Osaka and some other very cool cities in the pipeline).

