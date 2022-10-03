Read full article on original website
Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms
Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
MoneyGram Announces Partnership, Minority Investment in UAE’s Fintech Jingle Pay
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global player in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced a partnership “to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app.”. Consumers in the UAE can...
Societe Generale, Altalurra Ventures Invest in impak ratings
Societe Generale – one of Europe’s leading financial services groups, which supports its clients in their environmental and energy transition by providing responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with an positive impact – “are investing in impak ratings to with the ambition for the company to be Europe’s leading analysis and impact rating agency, with a Series A for €4.5 million funding.”
BNPL Fintech Storepay Announces LBank Exchange Listing
Storepay, which claims to be the first Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financial tech service provider in Mongolia that allows customers to make payments over time without extra fees, has announced the listing of its token, SPC, on LBank. With over 400,000 registered users, two thousand merchants, and over 220,000...
Finch Capital Receives €25 Million from British Patient Capital
British Patient Capital states that it has pledged €25 million to Finch Capital’s Europe Fund III. The Fund is now closed. Finch Capital is the UK and Netherlands-based VC firm. This Fund will focus on European Fintech firms that are deemed to have solid growth potential. British Patient...
TNS, Blue Ocean Technologies to Expand US Stock Trading Footprint
Global network and Infrastructure-as-a-Service pioneer Transaction Network Services (TNS) announced a partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies (BOT), owner and operator of the Blue Ocean ATS, a global alternative trading system (ATS) that “operates from 8pm to 4am EDT.”. Blue Ocean ATS will “leverage TNS’ robust network backbone and dark...
SEC Small Business Capital Formation Committee to Hold Meeting on IPOs, Entrepreneurship Hubs
As initial public offerings (IPO) sink due to a one-two punch of a challenging market and the never-ending onslaught of additional regulations foisted upon issuers, the SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Committee has scheduled a meeting to discuss IPOs as well as entrepreneurship hubs. The Committee will first address...
Hamilton Lane, Securitize to Tokenize Funds, Expanding Access to Private Markets
Securitize, a digital asset securities firm, and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE), a global private markets investment firm, announced a partnership “to expand investor access to Hamilton Lane’s funds through tokenization.”. Through this partnership, qualified U.S.-based investors will be “able to more easily access three distinct Hamilton Lane funds,...
Itaú Securities Selects Genesis Global for Trade Automation
Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, announced that the Genesis platform will “provide a new trade automation and client portal system for Itaú Securities.”. The Genesis solution will “consolidate trade and portfolio information, improving the experience offered to clients of Itaú Securities,...
Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) Appoints Mark Carr as MD, Chief Enterprise Architect
Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Carr has “joined the Group as Managing Director and Chief Enterprise Architect.”. In his new role, Mr. Carr will “help ensure HKEX’s vision to build the Marketplace of the Future is fully reflected in its groupwide technological and digital roadmap.”
Rapid Finance Acquires Digital Lending Tech Provider, Thrive
Rapid Finance, which claims to be a market leader in helping small businesses find sustainable and customized financing solutions through a fast and simple application process, announced its acquisition of digital lending platform provider, Thrive, at American Banker’s Small Business Banking conference. As part of Rapid Finance’s recent corporate...
RBC Enhances Bank’s Healthcare Offering with Acquisition of MDBilling.ca
RBC announced it has acquired MDBilling.ca, a cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies medical billing for Canadian physicians. The company joins Dr.Bill at RBC, another medical billing company “acquired by the bank in 2020.”. Founded in 2008, Toronto-based MDBilling.ca’s product offering is “rooted in its best-in-class, proprietary software that...
Matrixport Secures $50M Insurance Coverage for Digital Assets Held with Cactus Custody from Canopius
Matrixport, which claims to be one of the world’s largest digital assets financial services ecosystems, has announced the securing of $50 million of insurance coverage for digital assets held “in cold storage with Cactus Custody, its institutional custodian.”. In addition to enjoying additional insurance coverage, clients have “the...
abrdn plc, a Global Investment Firm with £508 Billion in Assets, Joins Hedera’s Governing Counci
Abrdn plc, a global investment company based in Scotland that reports £508 billion in assets and 5000 employees, has joined the Hedera Governing Council. According to Hedera, abrdn will move to make Hedera the technology of choice for investment fund tokenization. In a company statement, it was explained that...
Argentina’s Fintech Uala to Invest $150M in Mexico, Colombia Business Expansion
Argentina-based Fintech firm Uala will reportedly be investing $150 million over the upcoming 18 months in order to support its virtual banking business, primarily in Mexico and Colombia. This, according to company CEO Pierpaolo Barbieri (whose comments came during a recent interview with Reuters). The Fintech company, which has a...
Smart Money App Plum Secures £5M in Debt Financing
Smart money app Plum is reportedly launching its third crowdfunding round after acquiring £5 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank. Plum previously conducted a public campaign on Crowdcube that managed to acquire $8 million in additional capital along with a $24 million Series A investment round in November 2021.
Proplend, an Investment Platform for Commercial Property Loans, Appoints New Chairman of the Board
Proplend, an online lending platform that allows individual investors to partiipate in commercial property loans, has appointed a new Chairman of the Board. According to a note from Proplend, Jason Oakley is the new Chair. Oakley was most recently the Managing Director of Metro Bank. Prior to that, Oakley was...
UK Challenger Bank North Calls It Quits Due to Lack of Funds
Bank North, a UK hybrid bank that only gained its banking license in late 2021 is calling it quits, according to multiple reports. Bank North co-founder Richard Baker posted on LinkedIn this past week that the challenger bank “has failed to raise the capital it needed to progress from its ‘AwR’ banking license to become a fully regulated bank.” Baker stated that he left the bank as a manager over a year ago.
Reg CF: Demand From Issuers Remains Strong in September but Stumbling Economy Hurts
Almost 28,000 investors backed Reg CF securities offerings in September 2022 – over 20% greater than the year prior but 2.3% down from August as the economy sputters with high inflation and a recession. A report from Crowdfund Capital Advisors indicates that people are writing smaller checks than before as just about all markets have slowed.
DeFi Protocol Uniqo Introduces Rebound Feature
Uniqo, an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) project for stable and secure financial investments, has reportedly launched a new feature. As the “first” Rebound protocol in the emerging space, Uniqo aims “to address all of the problems of the crypto market—unstable returns, extreme volatility, questionable smart contracts, etc.”
