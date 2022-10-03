ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

Florence School program earns statewide honors

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence High School’s Career Tech department received statewide recognition in September for their work-based learning programs Launch and 12 for Life. The Launch Program provides students with career internship and apprenticeship experiences with local and regional businesses to promote knowledge, skill improvement, and personal development. AlabamaWorks awarded the Launch Program the Innovator Award.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

UAH alumna receives achievement award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday a 2014 University of Alabama in Huntsville alumna was named the 2022 Alumni of Achievement award for the College of Business. Violet Edwards is not only an award-winning alumna, but she is also the Madison County Commissioner for District Six. “It is an honor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
calhoun.edu

Advanced Emergency Medical Technician

Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (AEMTs) serve as mid-level first responders to persons with a medical emergency due to accident or illness. AEMTs have the knowledge and skills in non-invasive life support techniques of the EMT along with some invasive techniques such placement of blind insertion airway devices, intravenous fluid administration, and some pharmacological therapies.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Decatur, AL
Education
buffalonynews.net

Haunted Attraction Inside 15,000 Square Feet Recording Studio, Formally Muscle Shoals Sound Riverside, Presented by Muscle Shoals Music Association

Muscle Shoals Music Association and Cypress Moon Productions partner together to create haunted recording studio attraction inside the historical, formal location of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Riverside. SHEFFIELD, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / The Muscle Shoals Music Association announces an official partnership with Cypress Moon Studios to...
SHEFFIELD, AL
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Weekend Roundup October 7 – 9

This Huntsville Weekend is packed full of fall fun to enjoy together! You have your pick of festivals, pumpkin patches, and more to enjoy. Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Make your October Spooktacular. Between fall festivals, trunk or...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Payton
Person
Irvin Mayfield
Person
Lawrence Welk
Person
Louis Armstrong
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Whataburger coming soon to Cullman

Whataburger fans, we’ve got great news: the popular fast-food chain is making its way to Cullman. According to the Cullman Tribune, the City’s Planning Commission approved the site plan for a proposed Whataburger. Read on for all the meaty details. Welcome to Cullman. Originally hailing from Corpus Christi,...
CULLMAN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

ANGELA CURRY: “If you want to have an impact, as it relates to slavery or anti-slavery, make it to the polls in November.

Submitted by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, Senior Staff Writer. Community Collaborative is comprised of several organizations throughout the Huntsville/Madison County community, whose purpose is to make sure voters are informed and prepared for the upcoming General Election (November 8, 2022). The primary focus of the Madison County Vote...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Huntsville residents voice concerns about Village of Providence expansion

An expansion of the Village of Providence is proceeding despite concerns about the extension of a sewer line to serve the subdivisions and the number of access points in case of an emergency. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Huntsville Planning Commission approved the re-layout of 104 lots, gave preliminary...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Scholarships#Jazz#Popular Music#Linus College#New Showband Created#Calhoun Community College#The Armstrong Foundation#Navy#Air Force#Birdland#Symphony Hall
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL

Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident

AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy