FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Florence School program earns statewide honors
FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence High School’s Career Tech department received statewide recognition in September for their work-based learning programs Launch and 12 for Life. The Launch Program provides students with career internship and apprenticeship experiences with local and regional businesses to promote knowledge, skill improvement, and personal development. AlabamaWorks awarded the Launch Program the Innovator Award.
Alabama A&M announces contractor for animal services renovation
Alabama A&M has chosen a contractor for the upcoming renovation project for the animal science building on the Huntsville Campus.
WAFF
UAH alumna receives achievement award
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday a 2014 University of Alabama in Huntsville alumna was named the 2022 Alumni of Achievement award for the College of Business. Violet Edwards is not only an award-winning alumna, but she is also the Madison County Commissioner for District Six. “It is an honor...
calhoun.edu
Advanced Emergency Medical Technician
Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (AEMTs) serve as mid-level first responders to persons with a medical emergency due to accident or illness. AEMTs have the knowledge and skills in non-invasive life support techniques of the EMT along with some invasive techniques such placement of blind insertion airway devices, intravenous fluid administration, and some pharmacological therapies.
buffalonynews.net
Haunted Attraction Inside 15,000 Square Feet Recording Studio, Formally Muscle Shoals Sound Riverside, Presented by Muscle Shoals Music Association
Muscle Shoals Music Association and Cypress Moon Productions partner together to create haunted recording studio attraction inside the historical, formal location of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Riverside. SHEFFIELD, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / The Muscle Shoals Music Association announces an official partnership with Cypress Moon Studios to...
Company announces successful test of Huntsville-built rocket
Aerojet Rocketdyne announced the successful test of a rocket motor designed in Huntsville.
Huntsville Weekend Roundup October 7 – 9
This Huntsville Weekend is packed full of fall fun to enjoy together! You have your pick of festivals, pumpkin patches, and more to enjoy. Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Make your October Spooktacular. Between fall festivals, trunk or...
WAAY-TV
Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’
A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Whataburger coming soon to Cullman
Whataburger fans, we’ve got great news: the popular fast-food chain is making its way to Cullman. According to the Cullman Tribune, the City’s Planning Commission approved the site plan for a proposed Whataburger. Read on for all the meaty details. Welcome to Cullman. Originally hailing from Corpus Christi,...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
ANGELA CURRY: “If you want to have an impact, as it relates to slavery or anti-slavery, make it to the polls in November.
Submitted by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, Senior Staff Writer. Community Collaborative is comprised of several organizations throughout the Huntsville/Madison County community, whose purpose is to make sure voters are informed and prepared for the upcoming General Election (November 8, 2022). The primary focus of the Madison County Vote...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Huntsville residents voice concerns about Village of Providence expansion
An expansion of the Village of Providence is proceeding despite concerns about the extension of a sewer line to serve the subdivisions and the number of access points in case of an emergency. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Huntsville Planning Commission approved the re-layout of 104 lots, gave preliminary...
Brother-against-brother coaches just one highlight of Sparkman vs. Bob Jones
A lot is on the line Friday night when Bob Jones travels to Sparkman Field in Harvest to meet the Senators in a 7 o’clock Class 7A, Region 4 football game. Both teams are 2-2 in region play – along with James Clemens – and a game out of second place with Florence and Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment
Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear. One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them. Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy. "To know Karson is...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
Sheffield City Council dedicates road to Sgt. Nick Risner
A road in Sheffield will soon bear the name of Sgt. Nick Risner, a police officer who died in the line of duty last year.
Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident
AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Huntsville's '3rd Base Grill' is closing its doors due to inflation, staffing shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A popular bar and grill in Huntsville is closing its doors next week. '3rd Base Grill' employees say the lack of cooking staff and uncertainty about the sold property their building sits on, is why they're unable to keep things running. Gwen Perry has worked as...
