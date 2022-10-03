ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

NBC Sports

Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend

Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theshadowleague.com

Another Former NFL Player Wilding At A Youth Football Game | Three-Time Super Bowl Champ LeGarrette Blount Punches Parent; Police Are Investigating

LeGarrette Blount is “an involved party” in a fight that took place at a youth football game over the weekend, and according to reports was seen throwing punches. The former NFL running back was coaching the GCYFC Gators against the Chandler Elite Bears in Gilbert, Arizona, last Saturday. Police are now investigating the situation.
GILBERT, AZ
VikingsTerritory

This Is the Vikings Best Unit

Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers Work Out Five Offensive Linemen

Benzschawel, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin back in 2019. He later signed on with the Lions but lasted just over one year in Detroit. From there, the Texans signed Benzschawel off the Lions’ practice squad before being claimed by the Commanders last year. Washington opted to...
GREEN BAY, WI

