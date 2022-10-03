Read full article on original website
Patriots sign familiar quarterback to practice squad to back up Bailey Zappe
The Patriots brought back a familiar face to back up Bailey Zappe this weekend if Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer can’t play – no, not the one you’re probably thinking of.
Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend
Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
5 things to know for Broncos vs Colts TNF game in Denver
The Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Another Former NFL Player Wilding At A Youth Football Game | Three-Time Super Bowl Champ LeGarrette Blount Punches Parent; Police Are Investigating
LeGarrette Blount is “an involved party” in a fight that took place at a youth football game over the weekend, and according to reports was seen throwing punches. The former NFL running back was coaching the GCYFC Gators against the Chandler Elite Bears in Gilbert, Arizona, last Saturday. Police are now investigating the situation.
This Is the Vikings Best Unit
Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
Wolverines in the NFL: 'Menace' Rashan Gary making an early case for Defensive Player of the Year honors
Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Rashan Gary had a monster game in the Green Bay Packers’ 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots. Gary registered 7 tackles (3 solo) with 2 sacks, including 1 strip sack and fumble recovery, and 2 other quarterback hits. Gary has established...
Week 5 Rankings: Wide Receivers
There are several good options in what should be a high-scoring Raiders-Chiefs matchup.
Packers Work Out Five Offensive Linemen
Benzschawel, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin back in 2019. He later signed on with the Lions but lasted just over one year in Detroit. From there, the Texans signed Benzschawel off the Lions’ practice squad before being claimed by the Commanders last year. Washington opted to...
