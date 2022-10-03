Ex-Trump adviser gets plea deal in Las Vegas sex case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event.

Corey Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement in September involving a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to online Clark County records.

While he does not admit to any wrongdoing, Lewandowski will undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling and 50 hours of community service.

Court documents dated Sept. 26 state that the charge will be dismissed if he satisfies these requirements and stays out of trouble for one year.

“A misdemeanor case was filed but we are pleased to say the matter has been resolved,” defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. “The court set conditions that Mr. Lewandowski will fulfill and the case will ultimately be dismissed.”

The plea agreement was first reported by Politico.

Trump donor Trashelle Odom publicly alleged Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and stalked her throughout a September 2021 fundraising event. Odom is the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom.

The allegations led to several Republican figures cutting ties with him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.