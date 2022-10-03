ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Ed Sheeran reveals 2023 North American dates for 'The Mathematics Tour'

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PbqC_0iKLJLhS00

Ed Sheeran has revealed plans for a North American leg of his + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour ).

Listen to Ed Sheeran Radio now on Audacy

The + - = ÷ x Tour will mark Sheeran’s first major U.S. tour in nearly 5 five years, and supports his most-recent full-length album. = . = is the fourth installment of Sheeran’s symbol album series, and includes GRAMMY-nominated, “Bad Habits” and follow-up single “”Shivers.”

The + - = ÷ x Tour will begin May 6 in Arlington, TX and continue through a number of additional U.S. cities before wrapping in Inglewood, CA on September 23.

Along for support at shows taking place May 6 - September 2 will be Khalid , with rapper/singer-songwriter Russ finishing things up for dates September 9 - 23. Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn will also alternate dates.

General ticket sales begin October 14 at 10am local time. For pre-sale options visit edsheeran.com/NATour .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOnny_0iKLJLhS00
Photo credit - = ÷ x Tour

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Inglewood, CA
Entertainment
Arlington, TX
Entertainment
Audacy

Dead & Company announce final tour

Dead & Company have revealed dates for the the group’s eighth and final tour since their formation in 2015. The farewell tour will take place throughout 2023 and visit various U.S. cities and iconic venues along the way
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

The Panhandlers Release New 4-Song EP, ‘West Texas Is The Best Texas’

Earlier this week, we were hit with the news that the Texas country supergroup, The Panhandlers, would be releasing a brand new four-song EP, their first batch of new music in over two years. The supergroup, which is comprised of Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, John Baumann, and Flatland Cavalry front man Cleto Cordero, is known for their incredible country ballads that’ll take you straight to West Texas, and their 2020 debut self-titled album is a perfect example. And now, […] The post The Panhandlers Release New 4-Song EP, ‘West Texas Is The Best Texas’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

‘Charlie’s Good Tonight’: Read an Exclusive Excerpt From the Authorized Biography of the Rolling Stones’ Late Drummer

On Oct. 11, the quiet but mammoth impact of the Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts is celebrated with the release of Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Life, the Times, and the Rolling Stones: The Authorized Biography of Charlie Watts (available here). Authorized by Watts’ family and featuring forewards from both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the book delves into the incredible life of a man who came from a working class background and served as the anchor and guiding light of one of the world’s greatest rock bands from the early sixties until his death in 2021. Written by journalist Paul...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maisie Peters
Person
Ed Sheeran
Audacy

Join us for Audacy LIVE with Lewis Capaldi

Join us for a special Audacy LIVE performance and interview with Lewis Capaldi, happening right here on Monday, October 10 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT – as the singer is in the midst of a brand new chapter with new tracks and a ton of dough ready to serve.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mathematics#Shivers#North American#Grammy#Tx#Rapper Singer#Dylan Cat Burns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy