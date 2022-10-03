Ed Sheeran reveals 2023 North American dates for 'The Mathematics Tour'

Ed Sheeran has revealed plans for a North American leg of his + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour ).

The + - = ÷ x Tour will mark Sheeran’s first major U.S. tour in nearly 5 five years, and supports his most-recent full-length album. = . = is the fourth installment of Sheeran’s symbol album series, and includes GRAMMY-nominated, “Bad Habits” and follow-up single “”Shivers.”

The + - = ÷ x Tour will begin May 6 in Arlington, TX and continue through a number of additional U.S. cities before wrapping in Inglewood, CA on September 23.

Along for support at shows taking place May 6 - September 2 will be Khalid , with rapper/singer-songwriter Russ finishing things up for dates September 9 - 23. Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn will also alternate dates.

General ticket sales begin October 14 at 10am local time. For pre-sale options visit edsheeran.com/NATour .

Photo credit - = ÷ x Tour

