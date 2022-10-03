ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The cars with the highest dealer markups in each state

By Nexstar Media Wire, iSeeCars
( iSeeCars ) – Production shutdowns and supply chain issues from the ongoing microchip shortage have drastically lowered new car inventory. As the demand continues to exceed the supply of new cars, dealers across the country are pricing new cars above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) and removing new car incentives.

The newest iSeeCars study of 1.9 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 10.0 percent above MSRP, but some vehicles are priced well above this average. Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars
State Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP
Alabama Ford Bronco 29.4% $11,518
Alaska Porsche Macan 23.7% $14,835
Arizona Porsche Cayenne 30.9% $25,412
Arkansas Genesis GV70 27.8% $12,135
California Ford Bronco 26.5% $10,966
Colorado Jeep Wrangler 27.1% $9,975
Connecticut Jeep Wrangler 26.9% $9,225
Delaware Porsche Cayenne 26.6% $21,420
Florida Lexus RX 450h 23.1% $11,535
Georgia Ford Bronco 31.5% $12,778
Hawaii Genesis GV70 32.7% $14,411
Idaho Dodge Challenger 24.5% $9,038
Illinois Lexus RX 450h 29.6% $14,623
Indiana Lexus RX 450h 30.7% $15,061
Iowa Lexus RX 450h 35.0% $17,040
Kansas Lexus RX 450h 32.1% $15,760
Kentucky Lexus RX 450h 31.4% $15,429
Louisiana Porsche Cayenne 27.4% $21,582
Maine Jeep Wrangler 27.2% $9,302
Maryland Ford Maverick 30.7% $7,964
Massachusetts Jeep Wrangler 27.0% $9,269
Michigan Lexus RX 450h 27.3% $13,511
Minnesota Lexus RX 450h 30.2% $14,831
Mississippi Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.7% $12,186
Missouri Lexus RX 450h 31.0% $15,210
Montana Ford Bronco 25.7% $10,060
Nebraska Lexus RX 450h 26.6% $13,184
Nevada Genesis GV70 31.3% $13,895
New Hampshire Porsche Macan 24.8% $14,918
New Jersey Jeep Wrangler 24.9% $8,982
New Mexico Jeep Wrangler 26.6% $8,934
New York Jeep Wrangler 25.2% $8,816
North Carolina Jeep Wrangler 25.0% $8,503
North Dakota Jeep Wrangler 28.2% $9,635
Ohio Lexus RX 450h 29.4% $14,493
Oklahoma Jeep Wrangler 24.5% $8,296
Oregon Genesis GV70 25.5% $11,714
Pennsylvania Porsche Macan 25.2% $15,489
Rhode Island Ford Maverick 29.9% $6,811
South Carolina Porsche Cayenne 32.5% $25,528
South Dakota Lincoln Aviator 21.8% $12,814
Tennessee Genesis GV70 30.8% $13,840
Texas Jeep Wrangler 24.4% $8,462
Utah Porsche Macan 29.4% $17,709
Vermont MINI Hardtop 2 Door 30.1% $8,110
Virginia Ford Bronco 28.8% $11,478
Washington Ford Bronco 26.5% $10,561
West Virginia Jeep Wrangler 24.1% $8,293
Wisconsin Lexus RX 450h 31.2% $15,278
Wyoming Jeep Gladiator 22.1% $10,314
  • The Jeep Wrangler compact off-road SUV and the Lexus RX 350h luxury midsize hybrid SUV tie as the vehicles with the highest markup over MSRP in most states with 12.
  • The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Lexus RX 350h, which is priced 35.0 percent above MSRP in Iowa.
  • Luxury SUVs are the most represented vehicle type, accounting for the highest marked-up vehicles in 26 states.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

New car buyers will likely have trouble finding available inventory and can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. New car shortages are expected to persist due to the backlog of demand, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to factory shutdowns and pricing increases on raw materials. Moreover, the lack of inventory for new cars has led to used car price increases as well. The best way to avoid paying over sticker price or to find used cars that aren’t drastically overpriced is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced. Additionally, consumers in some cases can avoid markups by ordering directly from the manufacturer.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 1.9 million new cars sold between July 1 and September 7, 2022, and compared their list price to their MSRP. The average difference was expressed as a percentage from MSRP and used to rank the vehicle models. Low-volume models and heavy-duty vehicles were excluded from further analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $350 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

