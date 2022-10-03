ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Deputy makes sure groom’s car crash doesn’t wreck wedding

By The Associated Press, Joey Gill
 4 days ago

MONROE, Ga. (AP) — A groom’s car wreck on the way to his wedding didn’t disrupt the ceremony, thanks to a Georgia sheriff’s deputy who offered him a ride.

Jon Dial and three of his groomsmen were driving to his wedding Friday when their car was involved in a crash just a couple of miles from the venue in northern Georgia. The vehicle’s airbags deployed, but none of the men were hurt, the groom’s mother, Amylee Hammon, told WXIA-TV .

A Walton County sheriff’s deputy dispatched to the scene ended up giving the men a ride to make sure they arrived without delay.

“When a groom is on his way to his wedding and is involved in a traffic accident, who gets him to the wedding on time?” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We do.”

Hammond said her son called her on the way to the wedding in Monroe, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Atlanta, to make sure his bride, Morgan, didn’t see him get out of a patrol car.

“He didn’t want her to worry, he wanted her day perfect. And it was,” Hammond said. “She was so thankful he and everyone involved was safe. And the wedding, although a few added nerves, was so beautiful. He cried so hard when she walked down the aisle.”

