Accidents

Country Music Star Hardy Hospitalized After Tour Bus Flipped Over

Hardy is recovering from "significant injuries" but the bus driver has his family by his side with everyone "pulling and praying for him." Country music singer/songwriter Hardy has revealed his tour bus flipped over in an accident. The AMC winner for songwriter of the year was hospitalized due to "significant...
BRISTOL, TN
Coolio REAL Cause of Death? Friends Believe This Led to Rapper's Passing

Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that the rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 59. Details about his cause of death were not made available to the public, but Los Angeles Fire Department's Capt. Erik Scott said that firefighters and paramedics were called to the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. after receiving reports about a medical emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
