Country Music Star Hardy Hospitalized After Tour Bus Flipped Over
Hardy is recovering from "significant injuries" but the bus driver has his family by his side with everyone "pulling and praying for him." Country music singer/songwriter Hardy has revealed his tour bus flipped over in an accident. The AMC winner for songwriter of the year was hospitalized due to "significant...
Country singer Hardy treated for 'significant injuries' after tour bus flips over
Country singer and songwriter Hardy was hospitalized with "significant injuries" after his tour bus flipped over following a performance in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, he tweeted Sunday. The singer, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, was released from the hospital and is expected to recover, but the bus driver...
Coolio REAL Cause of Death? Friends Believe This Led to Rapper's Passing
Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that the rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 59. Details about his cause of death were not made available to the public, but Los Angeles Fire Department's Capt. Erik Scott said that firefighters and paramedics were called to the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. after receiving reports about a medical emergency.
Loretta Lynn Dead: Sudden Death Shocking After Star 'Planned Own Funeral'
On Tuesday, October 4, country icon Loretta Lynn passed away at age 90. Eerily, just days before, news had it that the country star was already planning her own funeral. TMZ has heard that the singer passed away at her Tennessee ranch surrounded by family and of natural causes. According...
Amy Grant's husband Vince Gill says songstress is 'doing great' in recovery from July biking accident
Amy Grant is on the mend following a biking accident this past July, her husband Vince Gill said Monday. The Baby, Baby artist, 61, is 'doing great' in the wake of the July 27 accident in Nashville, Gill, 65, told Entertainment Tonight Monday in an interview on the red carpet in Nashville for the televised special CMT Giants: Vince Gill.
Loretta Lynn's Death Unexpected? Country Singer Still Did THIS Weeks Before Passing
Loretta Lynn's final days did not leave a sign that she was going to die. The music world was shaken up by the news about Lynn's death on Tuesday, with her publicist and family confirming that she died at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home in her sleep. Although details about...
Alan Jackson Pushes Back Pittsburgh Concert, Citing Health Concerns: 'I Tried As Much As I Could'
A statement regarding the postponement was posted on Alan Jackson's website, and noted cited a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth or CMT as the reason behind his health issue, reports say. The concert was supposed to take place at the PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 8 as a part of his...
