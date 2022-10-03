Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that the rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 59. Details about his cause of death were not made available to the public, but Los Angeles Fire Department's Capt. Erik Scott said that firefighters and paramedics were called to the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. after receiving reports about a medical emergency.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO