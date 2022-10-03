Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Washington state allows students to be excused for mental health days
WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic took a devastating toll on the mental health of children. In response, more states are allowing kids to take mental health days to reset and recharge. “As we look at youth today, we are in a mental health crisis,” said Edmonds-based psychologist Dr. Gregory...
KIMA TV
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
KIMA TV
Northwest groups helping communities in Florida following Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE, Wash. — American Red Cross volunteers from the northwest have landed in Florida and are helping communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Daniel Wirth, the executive director for the American Red Cross NW Region, said he saw the impact as soon as he landed in Florida. Wirth said volunteers are helping with shelters, feeding families, and clean up efforts.
KIMA TV
Tri-Cities rancher sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for large criminal fraud scheme
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A Tri-Cities rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $244 million in restitution for "ghost cattle" fraud. According to the Department of Justice, the rancher's sentencing is the largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Washington.
KIMA TV
State hospitals facing financial crisis
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Hospitals across Washington State are facing economic challenges that health leaders say could force potential closures in some communities. Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) CEO Cassie Sauer said the financial strain on hospitals is concerning. Results from the Q2 Hospital Financial Survey released by the WSHA...
KIMA TV
36 Indigenous persons missing from the Yakima Valley, including 14 children
YAKIMA -- The Washington State Patrol's latest list of missing indigenous persons shows 36 missing from the Yakima Valley, including 14 children. As of October 3rd WSP says there are 132 actively missing indigenous persons reported in the state. 48 of those are children. Almost all of those missing indigenous...
KIMA TV
Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
KIMA TV
4 WSDOT trucks hit by 4 vehicles in separate incidents during I-5 crew work in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Four Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were hit by separate vehicles on Friday morning in Tacoma. WSDOT tweeted at 6:55 a.m. that its vehicles were crashed into as crews were sweeping I-5 near 56th Street. After one driver crashed into a WSDOT truck, a second driver crashed into the WSDOT truck driven by a crew member responding to the first collision.
