ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Northwest groups helping communities in Florida following Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE, Wash. — American Red Cross volunteers from the northwest have landed in Florida and are helping communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Daniel Wirth, the executive director for the American Red Cross NW Region, said he saw the impact as soon as he landed in Florida. Wirth said volunteers are helping with shelters, feeding families, and clean up efforts.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
KIMA TV

State hospitals facing financial crisis

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Hospitals across Washington State are facing economic challenges that health leaders say could force potential closures in some communities. Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) CEO Cassie Sauer said the financial strain on hospitals is concerning. Results from the Q2 Hospital Financial Survey released by the WSHA...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
OREGON STATE
KIMA TV

4 WSDOT trucks hit by 4 vehicles in separate incidents during I-5 crew work in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Four Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were hit by separate vehicles on Friday morning in Tacoma. WSDOT tweeted at 6:55 a.m. that its vehicles were crashed into as crews were sweeping I-5 near 56th Street. After one driver crashed into a WSDOT truck, a second driver crashed into the WSDOT truck driven by a crew member responding to the first collision.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy