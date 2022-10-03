Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Joyce Lucille Whitaker
Joyce Lucille Whitaker, 76, of Albany, Missouri, passed away October 4, 2022. Funeral Service: 2:00 PM Sunday, October 9 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Friends may call anytime after 10:00 AM Sunday morning at the chapel. Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Dale Vernon Gentry
Dale Vernon Gentry, 91, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. He was born on June 8, 1931, in Bethany, Missouri the son of John and Lillian (Clark) Gentry. On May 24, 1953, he married Clara Belle Beeks in Martinsville, Missouri. She preceded him...
northwestmoinfo.com
northwestmoinfo.com
South Harrison Crowns Homecoming King & Queen
BETHANY, MO – South Harrison crowned its homecoming king and queen Luke Sweat and Rowan Hendren last night. Homecoming festivities continue this week with the parade on Friday beginning at 2 pm at Hy-Vee and continuing to the downtown square where the pep rally will take place. The parade and pep rally will be broadcast live on our Regional Radio Facebook page. The homecoming football game against Milan will be broadcast on KAAN Sports Radio 103.7 FM on Friday night beginning at 7 pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Max Allan Calhoon
Graveside services for 73-year old Allendale resident Max Allan Calhoon will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Kirk Cemetery of Allendale. Inurnment will be in the Kirk Cemetery. The Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online Condolences may be left HERE.
northwestmoinfo.com
Purdin Farmer Killed When Tractor Rolls Over Into Creek
A Purdin, Missouri farmer lost his life Thursday when his tractor overturned into a creek. According to the accident report from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway PAtrol, 65-year-old Purdin resident Dale L. Floyd was operating a 1967 Farmall 806 tractor eastbound on Falk Road about two miles northeast of Purdin Thursday at 4:10 P.M.
northwestmoinfo.com
Micronesian Couple Pleads Guilty to Withholding Passports for Labor Trafficking
DES MOINES, IA – A Micronesian couple entered a guilty plea in federal court yesterday in Des Moines to withholding passports for labor trafficking in southern Iowa. The US Attorney’s Office said Nesly Mwarecheong and Bertine Weires admitted to recruiting two young men from Micronesia to come to the United States in December 2019 to work in a meat processing plant. The defendants promised the two victims they could work in the U.S. and send money back to their families. Once in the country, the couple confiscated the victims’ passports and obtained jobs for them at a meat processing plant in Ottumwa. Each week, the defendants took the victims to cash their paychecks before seizing almost the entire amount and leaving them with only $20 each week.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fulton Man Charged With Felony Pair in Livingston County
A Fulton man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Andrew John Orton faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from Monday. The court set Orton’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Orton will next appear in...
Comments / 0