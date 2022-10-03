Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Holiday Hours: Indigenous Peoples Day / Columbus Day
Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day is being observed Monday, Oct. 10. As Columbus Day, it commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492. As Indigenous Peoples Day, it commemorates the harm to their cultures and communities that followed Columbus' arrival. Columbus' voyage had been celebrated on...
iBerkshires.com
West Side Legends' First Home Revitalization Sets Visionary Goal
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first phase of the West Side Legend's initiative to "Buy Back Our Neighborhood" includes the transformation of an outdated single-family home into two modern, affordable condominiums. An open house was held at 28-30 Daniels Ave. over the weekend so that the community could see what...
iBerkshires.com
Nonprofit Center, BRPC Offering Resiliency Workshops
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has partnered with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to offer eight free workshops during the month of October to help nonprofits build capacity and become more resilient. The "Level Up Series for Nonprofits" is open to all nonprofit organizations. A...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Artwalks, Haunted Houses, and More
Continue the fall season this weekend with these entertaining events including artwalks, haunted houses, pumpkin shows and more. It's the first Friday of the month, which means a First Friday Artswalk. The walk runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features a dozen art shows and exhibits on view at venues around downtown Pittsfield. Most of the art being on display throughout October.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
iBerkshires.com
Provider Profile: Dr. Ashley Miller
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Ashley Miller, a orthopaedic surgeon with Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, wants patients to know the importance of bone health as October is a month to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day. Berkshire Medical Center has received national Star Performer recognition from the American Orthopaedic Association's Own the Bone...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Public Schools Marketing Open Positions
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The public schools are hoping to fill open positions throughout the district through a marketing campaign. School system currently has about 30 open full-time, part-time and stipend jobs open. The district will also be working on morale building following a staff survey that found many...
Greenfield police chief downgraded to ‘conditionally recertified’ by state
The state agency tasked with certifying police officers in Massachusetts has notified Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh that newly received information has changed his status from recertified to “conditionally recertified.”. In a letter dated October 4 addressed to Haigh from the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, the...
iBerkshires.com
BArT Enrollment Deadline Nov. 3
ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School is currently accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2022-2023 school year. The next enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 9 is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m....
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Arts & Culture to Showcase To Know a Veil Exhibition
NORTH ADAMS, MASS. — MCLA Arts & Culture (MAC) will showcase a new solo exhibition at Gallery 51, "To Know A Veil" by Nathaniel Donnett on October 7. The opening reception will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and the exhibition will be on display until Jan. 27, 2023.
iBerkshires.com
SVMC Joins Project to Increase Accessibility to Menstrual Products
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is distributing 50,000 menstrual pads for free in partnership with local and national organizations. "Period poverty causes physical, mental, and emotional challenges for many. SVMC is proud to join the longstanding community effort to make menstrual products more available and is grateful to both the national and local partners on this project," said Dr. Kimberley Sampson, chair of SVMC’s OB/GYN department. "By making menstrual products available for free, we are working towards creating a positive and supportive environment for menstruating people, and we are here to help them get what they need to live healthy and productive lives."
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Hosts First Presentation of The Met: Live in HD Oct. 22
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Metropolitan Opera’s production of Medea airs at the Clark Art Institute on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:55 p.m. in the season’s first presentation of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full live performance along...
iBerkshires.com
BArT Students Conduct Size of Earth Science Project
ADAMS, Mass. — Students at Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School and at Oak Hall School in Florida conducted a science project together and determined the size of Earth. High school seniors in the BART course, "Astronomy: At Home in the Universe," organized and carried out the...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton BOH Continues to Tackle Tobacco Ordinance Update
DALTON, Mass. — The Board of Health is closer to updating its tobacco ordinance. The panel fine-tuned its recommendations on Monday and will make a final decision next month. No local policy has been voted on yet. Proposed changes include bans on flavored rolling papers and other products not...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District Seeking Treasurer
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Fire District is in the market for a new treasurer after Cory Thurston announced at last week's Prudential Committee meeting that he plans to step down from the office. Thurston has served in the capacity since he was elected in May 2019 to what,...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Fire District Signs $600K Lawsuit Settlement
ADAMS, Mass. — The Fire District's Prudential Committee has officially signed a $600,000 settlement agreement for a class-action lawsuit over its fire protection and street lighting fees. The committee discussed the agreement after a final briefing from district Counsel Stephen Pagnotta. Pagnotta said this is one of the final...
williamsrecord.com
Williamstown’s hottest club is the new bike path
On a beautiful Thursday afternoon in mid-September, I grabbed my trusty bicycle (by “trusty,” I mean that gears six and seven do not work) and headed to the brand new bike path behind Cole Field, which stretches from the intersection of Syndicate Road and Route 7 to the far edge of The Spruces.
