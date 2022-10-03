Minnesota Monthly is hosting a one-day, afternoon event on Sunday, October 16 at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center with live music from local artists, The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack. Bring lawn chairs and blankets while sitting around fire pits and sampling more than 50 beers, seltzers, ciders and RTD’s. A bags tournament will allow select teams to compete for a $100 cash prize; a local Makers Corner will feature artisans, making onsite gifts; and a live art installation will take place. An entire afternoon of experiences for only $35 per person with 50% of the ticket proceeds benefiting the M Health Foundation.
Comments / 0