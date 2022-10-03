ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Valley Fair Debuts Tricks and Treats

Halloween celebrations are beginning and what better way to get in the spirit than going to Valleyfair in Shakopee! Reporter Kristin Haubrich tells us all about a new family friendly event called Tricks and Treats.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Roseline’s Place

There are a lot of makers here in Minnesota and more often than not, they are willing to share their craft and teach you how to do it. Reporter Kelli Hanson found a spot where you can take a candle making class called “Roseline’s Place” located in Northeast Minneapolis. For more information on “Roseline’s Place” click here to visit her website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rhythm & Brews

Minnesota Monthly is hosting a one-day, afternoon event on Sunday, October 16 at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center with live music from local artists, The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack. Bring lawn chairs and blankets while sitting around fire pits and sampling more than 50 beers, seltzers, ciders and RTD’s. A bags tournament will allow select teams to compete for a $100 cash prize; a local Makers Corner will feature artisans, making onsite gifts; and a live art installation will take place. An entire afternoon of experiences for only $35 per person with 50% of the ticket proceeds benefiting the M Health Foundation.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

