Mizzou football team returns to St. Louis in 2023, will play Memphis at The Dome

MU tight end Stephens praises scouting for rare TD; Lovett named to Biletnikoff watch list
Prior to Saturday, Tyler Stephens had reeled in just two passes through four games. The Missouri tight end wasn’t seeing as much action with Kibet Chepyator mixing in at the position, until the second quarter last weekend against Georgia. On third and 6 inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line, Stephens...
Mizzou football's mission at Florida: Keep Anthony Richardson in the pocket
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The last time Missouri visited The Swamp in Florida, a brawl broke out at halftime and Gators coach Dan Mullen dressed like Darth Vader to celebrate his team’s 41-17 victory. That set the stage for last year’s “Star Wars” sequel in Columbia, when the Tigers avenged the loss in overtime and Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz couldn’t resist breaking out a toy lightsaber. Florida fired Mullen the next day.
Missouri volleyball hoping to climb SEC standings after slow start
A couple of weeks into the Southeastern Conference volleyball season, Auburn (14-0, 3-0 SEC) holds first place in the conference after wins against Alabama and Mississippi State, with No. 19 Kentucky (8-5, 3-1) and Georgia (12-3, 3-1) just behind in a tie for second. The three teams have yet to...
