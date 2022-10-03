Read full article on original website
Meda Montana Responds After Kendra Robinson & LHHATL Fans Question Her Receipts
Kendra Robinson and Meda Montana clashed on the recent episode of LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. During the last few episodes, a storm has been brewing between Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson. Before their wedding, Spice’s friend Meda Montana told her that she hooked up with Joc on and off for years. And she had no idea that he was in a serious relationship with Kendra. When Spice questioned how she didn’t know, Meda said she doesn’t watch the show. So she had no idea that Kendra and Joc were even together. Eventually, Spice repeated this to Shekinah Anderson. And the accusations really took off after Karlie Redd found out.
Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her
Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
Dr. Heavenly Kimes Throws a Drink at Kari Wells + Kari Throws One Right Back
Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Kari Wells’ heated moment was edited out. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is no stranger to controversial moments and nasty feuds. In fact, during the current season, she’s been clashing with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. Heavenly started a YouTube channel a few years ago. And she’s decided to use the platform to review the episodes. Plus, she’ll oftentimes give business and relationship advice to her subscribers as well. However, some of her costars haven’t appreciated the comments she’s made about them and their marriages. In fact, Contessa was furious when Heavenly told fans that she felt that Dr. Scott Metcalfe is verbally and emotionally abusive. Contessa just believes a friend shouldn’t say this about another friend’s husband.
Destiny Payton Responds After LAMH Fan Says She’s Been Too Messy on the Show
LAMH fans continue to be very opinionated about Destiny Payton and Melody Holt’s drama. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton had a very controversial fallout with Melody Holt. LAMH fans have been very opinionated about the demise of their friendship. Both women have accused the other of being responsible for why things went left. Destiny felt like Melody cooled off on their friendship when the calls became less frequent. However, Melody figured texting her frequently would be fine. And she had no idea that Destiny felt like she had abandoned their friendship. After Destiny expressed this at the reunion, Melody was taken aback. And she revealed that she gave Destiny money to pay bills when she was going through a stressful time. As for Destiny, she didn’t like that Melody shared this. So it doesn’t seem as if they will be able to hash things out anytime soon.
Ashley Darby’s Family Fears She’ll Get Played in Divorce from Michael Darby
Ashley Darby and Michael Darby called it quits. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby grabbed headlines after her split from Michael Darby was confirmed. The former couple has had problems that played out on and off of the show for years. But after the latest cheating incident, Ashley said she was reaching her breaking point. And if Michael stepped out again, she’d pull the plug on the marriage. It’s unclear if Michael may have been caught cheating again. Neither Ashley nor Michael have revealed the cause behind ending their marriage. However, it’s likely Ashley will open up more about it during the upcoming season. In the meantime, a lot of RHOP fans have wondered just how much money Ashley will walk away with once the divorce is final.
‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: Darla’s Assaulter Issues Threats + Aunt Vi & Hollywood Scramble
On tonight’s “Queen Sugar,” Aunt Vi and Hollywood’s ability to foster Joaquin and his brother is at risk. The family comes together to accommodate the boys while helping Darla and Ralph Angel move. Unfortunately, Joaquin makes a rash decision after overhearing Aunt Vi and Hollywood speak about the situation.
‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Recap: Ashley Goes Off After Don Says She’s Not a Good Wife
On the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew Chicago,” Don and Ashley attempt to move forward from their recent blowup. When it comes to their marriage, both have different reasons for why it’s not where they want it to be. Don wants Ashley to be more encouraging and uplifting. Ashley wants to not feel like she’s number two in Don’s life. So Don suggests Ashley attends a therapy session with him.
