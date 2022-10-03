LAMH fans continue to be very opinionated about Destiny Payton and Melody Holt’s drama. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton had a very controversial fallout with Melody Holt. LAMH fans have been very opinionated about the demise of their friendship. Both women have accused the other of being responsible for why things went left. Destiny felt like Melody cooled off on their friendship when the calls became less frequent. However, Melody figured texting her frequently would be fine. And she had no idea that Destiny felt like she had abandoned their friendship. After Destiny expressed this at the reunion, Melody was taken aback. And she revealed that she gave Destiny money to pay bills when she was going through a stressful time. As for Destiny, she didn’t like that Melody shared this. So it doesn’t seem as if they will be able to hash things out anytime soon.

