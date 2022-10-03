Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Celia Holman Lee on being sexy at 71 and choosing to age gracefully
Some might say Celia Holman Lee is Ireland's answer to Helen Mirren, a woman in her 70s and still very much in the spotlight, representing the generation that can often feel unadmired and not acknowledged. Speaking to RSVP Magazine for an exclusive photo shoot with her husband Ger, Celia opened...
rsvplive.ie
Louise Duffy looks sensational as she gets some ‘much needed time’ with Paul Galvin
Louise Duffy looked sensational as she got some “much needed time” with her husband Paul Galvin. The married couple got all dressed up after a day soaking up the sun on their holidays. The family jetted off to Spain with her daughters and other family members for a...
rsvplive.ie
Clare McKenna and siblings came together to support parents before dad passed away
Newstalk presenter Clare McKenna has said she and her siblings came together to support her parents when her father was ill with dementia, before he sadly passed away in November 2020. Clare said her family are "very close" and always show up for each other during tough times. She told...
rsvplive.ie
Mary Kennedy and youngest daughter Lucy Foster step out on the red carpet together
Mary Kennedy and her youngest daughter Lucy Foster stepped out together at an event in Dublin this week. The mother and daughter pair were pictured at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O'Connor documentary 'Nothing Compares' last night. They were just two of the big names spotted at the Stella...
rsvplive.ie
Sister of tragic Tallaght siblings says she will 'never accept' what happened
The sister of three children killed in their Tallaght home has said that she will "never accept" what happened to her siblings. Margaret Cash lost her sister Lisa, 18 and twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, 8, last month and says she and her mother will never return to the house where the tragedy occurred.
Child-Free People Over 30 Are Sharing What Their Lives Are Like Without Kids, And It's A Mixed Bag
"I’m 38, and I’ll be fully retired by the time I’m 40. I live in a beach resort town in Mexico and own two properties. I have four cats and one dog (all rescues). No debt. I have wonderful friends and am happily single. What’s life like being childless? It's awesome, thank you very much."
rsvplive.ie
RTE legend Mary Kennedy's close bond with her three 'very different' siblings
Mary Kennedy has opened up about the close bond between her and her siblings. The broadcasting legend is the eldest of four children and says they are all "very different" but a great support to each other. "I’m the granny of the family, literally and metaphorically!" she told RSVP Magazine....
rsvplive.ie
Mrs Brown's Boys' Fiona O'Carroll refused to speak to dad Brendan after he split up with her mum Doreen
Brendan O'Carroll has revealed his daughter Fiona refused to speak to him after he divorced her mum Doreen Dowdall. The Mrs Brown's Boys creator's first marriage came to an end in 1999 when his career playing beloved Irish matriarch Agnes Brown took off. Doreen, who is mum to Brendan's children...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland AM stars Muireann O'Connell and Tommy Bowe left screaming after massive fright live on air
Ireland AM favourites Muireann O'Connell and Tommy Bowe got a massive fright live on air. The show hosts were left screaming in fear during an interview on this morning's episode. The pair were speaking about how Muireann can be very easily scared, and she was really put to the test.
rsvplive.ie
Alan Hughes is still good friends with Mark Cagney and Aidan Cooney after Ireland AM exits
Alan Hughes is still good friends with former Ireland AM co-hosts Mark Cagney and Aidan Cooney. The trio of presenters formed the original line-up of the Virgin Media breakfast show, but Alan is the only day one star who is still on the programme. Aidan Cooney left Ireland AM in...
rsvplive.ie
Ukrainian mum left speechless after receiving fabulous makeover on RTE's Today Show
A Ukrainian mum-of-two was lost for words after receiving a makeover from the Today Show. Svitlana Solntseva was treated to a fabulous hairdo, a glamorous makeup look and a stylish new outfit courtesy of the RTE daytime programme as fellow refugees nominated her for the first Today makeover in nearly three years.
rsvplive.ie
Emmerdale’s James Moore's romance with fiancée Sophie away from Ryan Stocks character
James Moore has become a fan favourite since he joined Emmerdale as Ryan Stocks in 2018. After dealing with his challenging relationship with his mother Charity Dingle, the pair have become close. When the actor isn’t busy on-set, he spends time with his new fiancée Sophie and their pet at...
rsvplive.ie
Today FM's Ian Dempsey and wife Ger enjoy night out together in Dublin
Ian Dempsey and his wife Ger stepped out for the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O'Connor documentary 'Nothing Compares' last night. The Today FM star and his belle were some of the big names spotted at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin. They were pictured alongside model Holly Carpenter, singer...
rsvplive.ie
Tadhg Fleming on the dark side of social media and turning to counselling in lockdown
Tadhg Fleming has opened up about the dark side and nasty parts of life on social media. Content creators and social influencers are often guarded about how sharing their life online can affect them, but the Kerry man has bravely lifted the lid and honestly shared his experience. For Tadhg,...
rsvplive.ie
Fair City's Zak Dillon leaves prison but vows revenge on Cian for drugging his sister
Dearbhla and Tommy Dillon welcome Zak home from prison on Fair City. But Dearbhla and Joan struggle to hide their animosity in front of Zak. Cian Howley, played by Adam Weafer, wonders what impression his brother will have of him when makes contact with him. When Alex reveals to Zak...
rsvplive.ie
Joanne McNally and Charlie Bird lead Late Late Show lineup for October 7th
Joanne McNally, Charlie Bird and The Coronas lead this week's Late Late Show lineup. Professor Luke O'Neill and Damian Browne join the bill and there will also be expert advice on the cost of living crisis. Joanne McNally is the hottest person in comedy right now and will tell host...
rsvplive.ie
RTE's Doireann Garrihy announced as new host of Dancing with the Stars
RTÉ has today revealed that Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli as the new presenter of Dancing with the Stars. She will replace Nicky Byrne when the show returns to our screens on RTÉ One in January. Doireann currently presents 2FM Breakfast on weekday mornings, alongside Donncha O’Callaghan...
rsvplive.ie
Kilkenny's TJ Reid: 'Once the baby arrives okay and Niamh is okay, that's the main thing'
Kilkenny star TJ Reid is excited as he counts down the days to becoming a first time father next month. For the All-Star hurler, the most important thing is that the baby arrives safely and his wife Niamh De Brún is okay. He also recalled their winter 2021 Adare...
