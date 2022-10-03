Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Show
*Facepalm*
It’s Paris Fashion Week , so I’ve been eagerly watching fashion show stunts. From Michaela Jaé strutting down the runway in a vintage makeshift car to Balenciaga’s odd decision to send beaten faces down a runway made of mud, I was expecting my fair share of fashion headlines. But not Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. But then again, are we surprised?
Kanye West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt on the runway at his surprise Yeezy season 9 presentation in Paris. He completes the look with the same bedazzled flip-flops and socks he was photographed in last week.
According to PageSix , Kanye addressed Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Parisian robbery, his fallout with Gap, and his manager Scooter Braun. “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he told the crowd.
Kanye walked in Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show and has been making his way to other shows like Burberry.
RELATED STORIES:
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Bring The Heat At Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Erykah Badu, Kanye West And More Storm The Burberry Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Comments / 0