Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Show

By Shamika Sanders
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 4 days ago

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty


*Facepalm*

It’s Paris Fashion Week , so I’ve been eagerly watching fashion show stunts. From Michaela Jaé strutting down the runway in a vintage makeshift car to Balenciaga’s odd decision to send beaten faces down a runway made of mud, I was expecting my fair share of fashion headlines. But not Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. But then again, are we surprised?

Kanye West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt on the runway at his surprise Yeezy season 9 presentation in Paris. He completes the look with the same bedazzled flip-flops and socks he was photographed in last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmnWJ_0iKLCvHj00

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty


According to PageSix , Kanye addressed Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Parisian robbery, his fallout with Gap, and his manager Scooter Braun. “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he told the crowd.

Kanye walked in Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show and has been making his way to other shows like Burberry.

Majic 107.5/97.5

Kanye West used his platform to bully Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she criticized his White Lives Matter designs.

Kanye West’s mental health issues are not an excuse to act like a buffoon. In his never-ending pursuit of white validation, he has entered a realm where abhorrent Blacks like Candace Owens exist — a desolate plane where self-hate rolls like tumbleweed. As if yesterday’s headline, “Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, wasn’t deplorable enough, he has made a further spectacle of himself and his YZY brand by using his platform to bully a Black woman. And not just any Black woman, a Black woman who exists in a space he so desperately wishes to be accepted. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue contributing editor, was in attendance for Ye’s surprise YZY showing at Paris Fashion Week. And like every other Black person with any sense of pride, she was appalled by the White Lives Matter frocks he sent down the runway. This level of ignorance is unforgivable, especially for a musical genius.
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

