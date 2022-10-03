ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

who13.com

Run for the roses celebrates successful collaboration

Lace up your shoes and get ready to run for the roses. Don Muff, President of Ames Area Running Club and Zoe Zelnio, Alpha Omicron Pi Director of Philanthropy, shares the successful collaboration. Run for the Roses is October 23rd at 9 am at Ames City Hall. Sign up and...
AMES, IA
who13.com

Local store celebrates 85 years

Cheers to eighty-five years! The first and oldest natural food store in the state of Iowa is celebrating big! Campbell’s Nutrition Urbandale Store Manager Emma Lahodny shares what’s in store for the 85 year anniversary celebration. It’s Friday, October 7 & Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 5pm...
URBANDALE, IA
who13.com

How peripheral neuropathy affects people

Peripheral neuropathy affects many people, and they may not even know it. Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, Founder of Vero Neuropathy, shares the symptoms to know. A Vero Neuropathy consultation includes a personal consultation, an exam, and a report of findings. As a special offer, mention “Hello Iowa” and get $200 off! The number to call: 515-676-VERO (8376). You can also learn more online at veroneuropathy.com.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
who13.com

Two guys named Dave make music together

Two longtime music teachers, with the same name, joined forces to make music together! They’re called “Two Guys Named Dave.” Dave Swenson and Dave Richardson share their story. You can catch Two Guys Named Dave at Jazz at Louie’s Wine Dive. It’s October 23rd from 5 to...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

A scary good time

The new Phantom Fall Fest isn’t play time for boy and ghouls. Alex Payne from Adventureland shares how it takes having a scary good time to the extreme!. Phantom Fall Fest is happening every weekend in October. Visit adventurelandresort.com for the times of the fest and for discount tickets.
ALTOONA, IA
who13.com

20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found in a roach-infested and feces-filled apartment on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation was dire,” said Tom Colvin, CEO at...
JOHNSTON, IA
who13.com

Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning

IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

New children’s autism therapy clinic opens in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa — Autism affects one out of every 44 children nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, those on the spectrum in Iowa have a new option to thrive with their differences. Caravel Autism Health cut the ribbon on its autism therapy clinic in...
URBANDALE, IA
who13.com

New Ames park gets ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday

AMES, Iowa — A new neighborhood park will officially open Thursday afternoon in Ames. The Tahira & Labh Hira Park gets its name from a couple who lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. It’s located at the corner of Westwood Drive and Woodland Street. “When the former...
AMES, IA
NewsBreak
Society
who13.com

Electrical now a part of Golden Rule

Bobby Johnson from Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, & Electrical shares advice to keep your home safe and energy efficient when it comes to electricity. You can find Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical at 904 NE Main Street in Grimes and online at goldenrulephc.com.
GRIMES, IA
who13.com

Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public

DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Savannah Bananas coming to Principal Park in 2023

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Savannah Bananas – baseball’s answer to the Harlem Globetrotters – are bringing their unique brand of ‘circus like’ exhibition play to Principal Park in 2023. The traveling team announced their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday, including a stop on August 25th in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

1 seriously injured in eastside Des Moines motorcycle accident

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on the city’s eastside left one person seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle accident around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of York Street and East University Ave.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Affordable housing project in Boone breaking ground Thursday

BOONE, Iowa – A $19 million project bringing affordable housing and senior housing to Boone breaks ground Thursday. The two-phase project will construct 70 new housing units as part of The Villas at Fox Pointe. The development is located at the northwest corner of 22nd Street and P Avenue.
BOONE, IA
who13.com

Election officials begin testing ballot machines for Midterm elections

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Midterm elections on November 8 are sneaking up and election officials are showcasing the work that has been put in to uphold election integrity. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was at the Polk County Election office on Wednesday, where workers started the process of testing all vote tabulators. More specifically the testing is called a “logic accuracy test”. Every single county in the state is conducting these tests ahead of the midterm election.
POLK COUNTY, IA

