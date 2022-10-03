Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Remote services are becoming an attractive target for ransomware
Stolen credentials are no longer the number one initial access vector for ransomware (opens in new tab) operators looking to infect a target network and its endpoints (opens in new tab) - instead, they’ve become more interested in exploiting vulnerabilities found in internet-facing systems. A report from Secureworks claims...
TechRadar
Binance says at least $100 million stolen in blockchain attack
Criminals were able to exploit a flaw in Binance Bridge and tried to get away with at least $100 million in cryptocurrencies, the company has admitted. Binance Bridge is a cross-chain platform that allows cryptocurrency users to exchange tokens from one chain (for example, Ethereum), to another (for example, Binance Chain). The bridges are often riddled with flaws, and as such are a major target for cybercriminals. Some of the biggest crypto heists came as a result of an exploited bridge (think Ronin bridge, Wormhole, Harmony, and others). In fact, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis recently said that more than $2 billion were stolen in bridge hacks, this year alone.
TechRadar
Microsoft warns Exchange users over password spray attacks
Password spray attacks against Microsoft Exchange users are on the rise, the company has warned, urging organizations to set up Authentication Policies as a mitigation measure. In a Tech Community blog post (opens in new tab) discussing the issue, "the Exchange Team" said many of its customers that leverage basic...
TechRadar
Crypto scammers are fighting amongst themselves over stolen funds
Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a hacker compromising cryptocurrency scam sites and diverting already stolen (opens in new tab) funds to his own wallets, and have already raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars this way. According to Trend Micro, a threat actor called “Water Labbu” found and breached 45 scam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
A dangerous new malware strain has already compromised hundreds of servers
There is a new malware making rounds, that targets Microsoft SQL servers, and is capable of running programs, snooping in on data, brute-forcing its way into other SQL servers, and dozens of other dangerous things. The malware (opens in new tab), discovered by cybersecurity analysts from DSCO CyTec, was dubbed...
TechRadar
Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?
Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
TechRadar
Atlassian is being actively exploited to compromise corporate networks
Two widely-used Atlassian Bitbucket tools - Server and Data Center, carry a high severity flaw that allows remote attackers with read permissions to a public or private Bitbucket repository to execute arbitrary code, experts have warned. The flaw is being actively used in the wild, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
TechRadar
Optus data breach: what to do to safeguard yourself against identity theft
The Optus data breach exposed the records of 9.8 million current and former customers, and Optus has confirmed that 2.1 million customers had critical identity documents stolen in the hack, including the ID numbers of passports, driver’s licences and Medicare cards. Last week, an anonymous online account claimed that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Google Chrome is reportedly riddled with security issues
Google Chrome is littered with potential security issues that could be putting millions of users at risk, a report has said. New research from Atlas VPN citing data provided by the VulDB vulnerability database (opens in new tab) claims Google’s famed browser has so far had 303 discovered vulnerabilities, and is an “all-time leader with a total of 3,159 cumulative vulnerabilities.”
itsecuritywire.com
OpenText Security Solutions Introduces Nastiest Malware of 2022
OpenText™, today announced the Nastiest Malware of 2022, a ranking of the year’s biggest cyber threats. For the fifth year running, OpenText Security Solutions’ threat intelligence experts combed through the data, analyzed different behaviors, and determined which malicious payloads are the nastiest. Emotet regained its place at the top, reminding the world that while affiliates may be taken down, the masterminds are resilient. LockBit evolved its tactics into something never seen before: triple extortion. Analysis also revealed an almost 1100% increase in phishing during the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, indicating a possible end to the “hacker holiday,” a hacker rest period following the busy holiday season.
Comments / 0