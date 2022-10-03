ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
CANASTOTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Spooktacular Stroll comes to Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, NY — Halloween may be three weeks away, but Central New Yorkers are already getting into the spooky spirit. Dunkin’s Spooktacular Stroll at Long Branch Park in Liverpool kicked off last weekend and starts back up Thursday. CNY Central partnered with Galaxy Media to sponsor the event...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

'Bluey's Big Play' live show coming to Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! The Bluey live show is coming to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series will be taking its show on the road with four performances of “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.’
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
cnycentral.com

'Killer Queen' is set to rock the Landmark Theatre

SYACUSE, N.Y. — The internationally recognized Queen tribute band Killer Queen is headed to Syracuse. Their tour heads to the historic Landmark Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Following in the iconic classic rock band's steps, Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, where the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Hit musical 'Annie' kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Attention all Broadway lovers! The hit musical ‘Annie’ kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday before moving to other major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Excitement is in the air as the musical will be lighting up South Salina Street.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Strong cold front Friday bringing a quick snow chance to central New York

Central New Yorkers will see a drastic change in the weather pattern today as a cold front is currently tracking through the western side of the state. Wind gusts 20-25mph and rain showers will make high temperatures in the 50s feel much cooler. And keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures, as some spots are approaching freezing.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Steel Panther, Lee Greenwood added to The Vine lineup

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine continues to offer a variety of music as it adds two more acts to its lineup at del Lago Resort and Casino. Longtime country singer and former National Council on the Arts member under four presidents, Lee Greenwood will perform Thursday, November 3. The singer boasts a catalog of more than 20 albums and 35 singles. He's known for several hits "I Don't Mind the Thorns (If You're the Rose), "Dixie Road," "Going, Going, Gone," and the notable "God Bless the U.S.A."
WATERLOO, NY
cnycentral.com

Over $1.7 million allocated from NYS Budget to upgrade some CNY libraries

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Over $1.7 million will be used for library capital projects across New York’s 50th Senate District, Senator John Mannion announced Friday. The funding was included in the 2021-22 New York State Budget. The projects will improve accessibility, energy efficiency, security, HVAC, parking lots, and outdoor...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility

CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County Health Department to hold Novavax Covid-19 vaccine clinic

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Health Department is inviting community members to a first dose Novavax Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, October 7th. The clinic will be for those 12 years or older and will run from 1 to 2 PM at the Cayuga County Health Department's office in the city of Auburn.
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

Three burning questions heading into the back half of SU football season

Syracuse, NY — Congratulations Orange fans, you've almost made it through a week without actual Syracuse Orange football. Here's hoping you're prepared for the grind of the ACC conference season, because boy will it ever be strenuous. Out of the bye Syracuse takes on #14 North Carolina State at home, then heads down to Death Valley to take on #5 Clemson.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Arrest made in stabbing incident that left a Syracuse man dead

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man has been arrested by Syracuse Police in connection to a stabbing incident that took place on Reed Avenue in Syracuse on Tuesday, October 4th. Just before 12:30 PM, Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Reed Ave. for a stabbing investigation. Upon arrival, they found 52 year-old David Reynolds of Syracuse, stabbed several times and suffering from severe injuries. Reynolds was treated on-scene before being transported to Upstate Hospital for further treatment, where he would later succumb to his injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY

