cnycentral.com
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
cnycentral.com
Program using Hip-Hop to connect with kids celebrates 10 years of service in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The City of Syracuse has seen a trend of violent crime involving teens or even children. FBI data reveals teens accounted for 10% of homicide arrests, and 13% of homicide victims in the city. But a local initiative takes a creative approach to keeping kids on...
cnycentral.com
Spooktacular Stroll comes to Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, NY — Halloween may be three weeks away, but Central New Yorkers are already getting into the spooky spirit. Dunkin’s Spooktacular Stroll at Long Branch Park in Liverpool kicked off last weekend and starts back up Thursday. CNY Central partnered with Galaxy Media to sponsor the event...
cnycentral.com
'Bluey's Big Play' live show coming to Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! The Bluey live show is coming to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series will be taking its show on the road with four performances of “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.’
cnycentral.com
'Killer Queen' is set to rock the Landmark Theatre
SYACUSE, N.Y. — The internationally recognized Queen tribute band Killer Queen is headed to Syracuse. Their tour heads to the historic Landmark Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Following in the iconic classic rock band's steps, Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, where the...
cnycentral.com
Hit musical 'Annie' kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Attention all Broadway lovers! The hit musical ‘Annie’ kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday before moving to other major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Excitement is in the air as the musical will be lighting up South Salina Street.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Stage cancels performances of "How to Dance in Ohio" due to spike in COVID cases
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Productions of “How to Dance in Ohio” have been cut short due to numerous COVID cases in the company, Syracuse Stage announced Tuesday. This comes after weekend showings of the production were canceled during the first weekend of October as COVID cases spiked. “Despite...
cnycentral.com
Broadway production of 'Annie' generates economic impact of $1.5 million in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Broadway production of ‘Annie’ kicked off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday night, and officials estimate that the production has already generated an economic impact of over $1.5 million for Syracuse. The production travels with 89 people, including managers, performers, technicians,...
cnycentral.com
Strong cold front Friday bringing a quick snow chance to central New York
Central New Yorkers will see a drastic change in the weather pattern today as a cold front is currently tracking through the western side of the state. Wind gusts 20-25mph and rain showers will make high temperatures in the 50s feel much cooler. And keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures, as some spots are approaching freezing.
cnycentral.com
Steel Panther, Lee Greenwood added to The Vine lineup
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine continues to offer a variety of music as it adds two more acts to its lineup at del Lago Resort and Casino. Longtime country singer and former National Council on the Arts member under four presidents, Lee Greenwood will perform Thursday, November 3. The singer boasts a catalog of more than 20 albums and 35 singles. He's known for several hits "I Don't Mind the Thorns (If You're the Rose), "Dixie Road," "Going, Going, Gone," and the notable "God Bless the U.S.A."
cnycentral.com
Fayetteville post office dedicated to CNY native, Marine who served in WWII
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a Central New Yorker was honored for serving the country in war. Congressman John Katko dedicated the Fayetteville Post Office to Corporal George H. Bacel, a United States Marine who served during World War II. Cpl. Bacel passed away in March 2010 at the...
cnycentral.com
CNY Central presents NYSBA service award to Salvation Army's Major Roberts
SYRACUSE N.Y. — CNY Central leaders presented Major Charles Roberts, the Salvation Army’s Director of County Operations for Onondaga County, with the New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA) Serving New York award for the ongoing partnership on the Toys 4 Tots and Red Kettlethon events. CNY Central took...
cnycentral.com
Over $1.7 million allocated from NYS Budget to upgrade some CNY libraries
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Over $1.7 million will be used for library capital projects across New York’s 50th Senate District, Senator John Mannion announced Friday. The funding was included in the 2021-22 New York State Budget. The projects will improve accessibility, energy efficiency, security, HVAC, parking lots, and outdoor...
cnycentral.com
Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility
CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County legislators respond to new Micron facility coming to CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County legislators said they are thrilled about the new Micron microchip plant coming to Clay. Legislator Mary Kuhn (D), Mark Olson (R), and Julie Abbott (R), all said that this new project is transformative for the Town of Clay. Kuhn said, "It's very exciting for...
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County Health Department to hold Novavax Covid-19 vaccine clinic
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Health Department is inviting community members to a first dose Novavax Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, October 7th. The clinic will be for those 12 years or older and will run from 1 to 2 PM at the Cayuga County Health Department's office in the city of Auburn.
cnycentral.com
Three burning questions heading into the back half of SU football season
Syracuse, NY — Congratulations Orange fans, you've almost made it through a week without actual Syracuse Orange football. Here's hoping you're prepared for the grind of the ACC conference season, because boy will it ever be strenuous. Out of the bye Syracuse takes on #14 North Carolina State at home, then heads down to Death Valley to take on #5 Clemson.
cnycentral.com
Arrest made in stabbing incident that left a Syracuse man dead
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man has been arrested by Syracuse Police in connection to a stabbing incident that took place on Reed Avenue in Syracuse on Tuesday, October 4th. Just before 12:30 PM, Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Reed Ave. for a stabbing investigation. Upon arrival, they found 52 year-old David Reynolds of Syracuse, stabbed several times and suffering from severe injuries. Reynolds was treated on-scene before being transported to Upstate Hospital for further treatment, where he would later succumb to his injuries.
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
cnycentral.com
Jamesville-DeWitt school district to expand mental health clinic to high school
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — In partnership with Onondaga County’s School-Based Initiatives Program, the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District will expand its mental health clinic to support students at J-D High School. This comes after the county announced in 2021 that it would offer a three-tiered approach to provide schools...
