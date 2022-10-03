Read full article on original website
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
RIM Wetlands sign-up begins September 30, 2022
Landowners have a new option to restore their environmentally sensitive cropland with the reintroduction of the Reinvest In Minnesota Wetlands Program (RIM Wetlands). Signup for RIM Wetlands began September 30, 2022. Funding decisions will be made via quarterly batching periods while funds are available, with the first round of decisions slated to begin in late November.
Weekly State High School Football Rankings for 10-6-22
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1. CLASS 5A. 1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96. 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89. 3. Elk River...
