Idaho8.com

Kate Walsh ‘outed’ her engagement

Kate Walsh accidentally shared that she is engaged. “Grey’s Anatomy” actress let it slip during an Instagram Live on Wednesday that she’s engaged to Andrew Nixon. While talking with her former “Private Practice” co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh said “Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé,” referencing Nixon.
Idaho8.com

‘Amsterdam’ offers plenty of star power but uses a flawed satirical playbook

“Amsterdam” certainly doesn’t suffer from a lack of ambition, and the star-studded cast merely adds to that sense of grandeur. Yet writer-director David O. Russell has assembled them in the service of a disjointed story and a movie that’s too precious for its own good, wrapping his mix of fact and fantasy in a fable that, with its warnings about fascism, simultaneously seeks to feel urgent in the here and now.
