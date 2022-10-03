Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ teaser trailer shows first look at Chris Pratt as Mario
Video game purists expecting a faithful adaptation of the original Nintendo game might be somewhat surprised by first teaser for the new “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which debuted on Thursday. The clip’s dark and bombastic opening features King Koopa, voiced by Jack Black, as he lands in a...
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
Idaho8.com
Kate Walsh ‘outed’ her engagement
Kate Walsh accidentally shared that she is engaged. “Grey’s Anatomy” actress let it slip during an Instagram Live on Wednesday that she’s engaged to Andrew Nixon. While talking with her former “Private Practice” co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh said “Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé,” referencing Nixon.
Idaho8.com
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s novel
“Luckiest Girl Alive” has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie’s translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
‘Amsterdam’ offers plenty of star power but uses a flawed satirical playbook
“Amsterdam” certainly doesn’t suffer from a lack of ambition, and the star-studded cast merely adds to that sense of grandeur. Yet writer-director David O. Russell has assembled them in the service of a disjointed story and a movie that’s too precious for its own good, wrapping his mix of fact and fantasy in a fable that, with its warnings about fascism, simultaneously seeks to feel urgent in the here and now.
Idaho8.com
‘The Midnight Club’ features terminal teens in another ‘Stranger Things’ wannabe
The curse of “Stranger Things” means every sci-fi/macabre concept involving teenagers will seemingly have its day on TV, with “The Midnight Club” as the latest example. It’s creepy, to a point, but moves at a crawl, while focusing on the provocative if unappealing premise of eight kids with terminal illnesses.
Idaho8.com
Look of the Week: Why the internet is cooing over Sarah Jessica Parker’s pigeon purse
On Wednesday, paparazzi shots of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming scenes from the second season of the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…” ricocheted across the internet. (HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.) In her role as Carrie...
Comments / 0