University of Arizona holds vigil for slain professor
Family, friends, students and colleagues of Thomas Meixner gathered to honor his life and memory at the University of Arizona on Friday. They held a vigil, praying and sharing memories of Meixner.
West Virginia advocacy group creates website to show impact of contested scholarship program
Almost immediately after a judge’s ruling shut down the state’s first education savings account program, emails flooded the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy from families pouring their hearts out. The father of an academically gifted son with attention deficit hyperactivity wrote that he was anticipating the financial...
Top-notch Florida education entrepreneurs make first cut for $1 million national award
Five Florida education providers are among 64 quarterfinalists from 33 states and the District of Columbia who are in the running for a prestigious $1million award for educational excellence. SailFuture in St. Petersburg, RCMA Immokalee Community Academy, Hope Ranch Learning Academy in Hudson, Colossal Academy in Davie, and Kind Academy...
