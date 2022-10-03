Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves reveals his dream MCU character to play
Keanu Reeves most recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel was all about comic books. Reeves has collaborated on a successful comic book called BRZRKR and chatted to Kimmel about growing up as a comic book nerd. The conversation inevitably turned to Marvel, with Kimmel trying to weed out of Reeves which character he would like to play.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter’s Shirley Henderson cast in Dune spin-off series
We have a major update on the Dune spin-off series coming to HBO Max, as the two leads have been cast. Acclaimed British actresses Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson will star in Dune: The Sisterhood, which is the working title of the prequel series set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides grapples with the Harkonnens for control of spice and Arrakis.
SheKnows
General Hospital Shocker: Diane Remembers That the Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
Talk about a Friday cliffhanger! As the end of the September 30 episode of General Hospital, Finn approached Alexis to give her an update on Diane. Well, if it will help you breath a little bit easier, we can tell you that Diane survived surgery and will next week wake up. Better still, she will slowly but surely be able to provide the local authorities information which will allow them to paint a better picture of her attacker. Especially once her dazed and confused memory allows her to recall a detail which will turn the entire investigation upside down and have many viewers doing substantial editing of their suspect lists!
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
Collider
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Popculture
Cary Grant Biopic Set to Star 'Harry Potter' Actor in Lead Role
A movie based on the life of Hollywood icon Cary Grant is now in production, with Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs in the lead role. Simply titled Archie, the movie will be written by Jeff Pope, who co-wrote the Oscar-nominated script for Philomena with Steve Coogan. ITV Studios is producing the film for its upcoming streaming service ITVX, with BritBox International.
thedigitalfix.com
Mila Kunis asked Family Guy writers to give Meg a makeover
Mila Kunis is probably better known for showing her face on screen in various comedy movies and ‘90s TV shows, but she is also the voice of Family Guy character Meg Griffin. The actor has been speaking about the role recently, and revealed she did ask for her cartoon character to get a makeover once.
‘NCIS’ Reveals Plans for First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event
With new seasons of the three NCIS shows officially underway, CBS is reportedly considering the first three-way crossover. According to TVLine, while NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have done two crossovers so far, including their most recent season premieres, the Los Angeles spinoff has yet to join the other shows. Speaking about a three-way crossover, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, stated there is potential. “Three different shows during COVID, with travel… We’ve talked about it for a long time,” he said. “So hopefully it’ll happen. It’s not that we won’t keep trying, that’s for sure.”
thedigitalfix.com
Edgar Wright is responsible for one of Top Gun 2’s best songs
Movie history is full of director friendships that have led to small improvements being made in each other’s drama movies. Particularly in the independent scene, movie directors such as Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson would trust each other enough to show them early cuts of their movies and ask for notes.
msn.com
It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup
We consider ourselves something of an authority on holiday movies around here, given the sheer volume that we consume for our podcast. Lifetime is definitely a front-runner in the holiday movie space and their It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Movie Lineup is out now!. We are in major anticipation...
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Thrills With Stylish James Bond Night -- See the Best Dances of the Night! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a steamy, sultry night of dances all themed around the iconic James Bond film franchise -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive, classy performances. Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning...
thedigitalfix.com
How long is the movie Smile?
How long is the movie Smile? Smile is the latest horror movie to be freaking out audiences across the world. The movie follows Sosie Bacon as the psychiatrist Dr. Rose Cotter as she learns about an unusual curse which causes the cursed to see people with uncontrollable smiles. That might not sound too scary in theory, but trust us: the horror thriller movie is packed full of tension, jumpscares, and horrifying imagery that’ll stick with you for a while after you’ve left the cinema.
Tyra Banks Makes Another 'Dancing with the Stars' Mistake—and Fans Are Quick to React
Tyra Banks—the co-host of Dancing with the Stars that fans love to hate—mixed up names tonight and set off the Twitterverse. Tyra was name-dropping some of the high-profile supporters on hand for Bond Night to support their favorite celebrity dancers when she flubbed the name of Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend, Landon Barker.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Lee Curtis was surprised by the success of Knives Out
Jamie Lee Curtis may be better known as a horror movie legend, for her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, but one success she is particularly surprised about is that of the detective movie Knives Out. The 2019 film garnered widespread praise from critics and audiences, and there’s even a Knives Out 2 on the way.
thedigitalfix.com
No Way Home star doesn’t want another MCU Spider-Man movie
One of the biggest Marvel movies ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the epitome of wallcrawling fan-service. Tom Holland was joined by Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for a multiversal action movie for the ages. After all that, one of the stars of the Spider-Man movie is OK with not getting another installment.
thedigitalfix.com
Did Werewolf by Night just set up the Midnight Sons?
Does Werewolf by Night set up the Midnight Sons? Michael Giacchino has brought monster movies into the MCU. More than just an MCU movie with some influences from Hammer and Universal, Werewolf by Night has full on terror and gore, and it’s all the better for it. By being...
thedigitalfix.com
Werewolf by Night: what is the Bloodstone?
What is the Bloodstone? Werewolf by Night, the new horror movie special based in the MCU directed by Michael Giacchino, brings in a whole new aesthetic and setting for the franchise. Borrowing from classic Universal monster movies, we follow a selection of hunters who wanted to be the next wielders off the mysterious Bloodstone, currently held by one Ulysses Bloodstone.
thedigitalfix.com
Why George Lucas refused to cameo in Star Wars
We’ve had a lot of Star Wars movies by this point, and not one of them contains a George Lucas cameo. That’s a lot of restraint from someone who was the mastermind behind six of the science fiction movies. He hasn’t even shown up in the Star Wars series either! Turns out, there’s a good reason for that.
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
Popculture
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 3
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
