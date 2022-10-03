Read full article on original website
Michaels supports reforming Wisconsin unemployment system, reducing benefits
MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner that he would support cutting back the 26 weeks of allowed unemployment benefits for recipients. Republican state lawmakers have pushed for legislation which would cut back on the length of unemployment depending on the state’s jobless rate....
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit last month. It challenged the guidance issued on Aug. 1 to more than 1,800 local election clerks by the state elections commission detailing how they can spoil an absentee ballot at the request of a voter.
Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the state bar headquarters later this month. Officials with the state bar confirmed the debate has been set for Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general. Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.
In Wisconsin, Michels’ shift on abortion isn’t 1st reversal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels’ recent reversal to support abortion ban exceptions for rape and incest isn’t the first time he’s shifted ground on a significant issue in his campaign against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Before that, Michels changed his position on what should be done with the state’s bipartisan election commission and also started accepting large campaign donations after saying he wouldn’t take any larger than $500. The Democratic incumbent is largely focusing on Michels’ abortion shift in hopes of winning a second term. Meanwhile, Republicans are hoping to knock off Evers to give Michels a chance to work with a GOP-controlled Legislature keen to change voting laws ahead of the 2024 presidential election in the key swing state.
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say crews from several fire departments are battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the fire in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse along along Michigan’s border with Wisconsin that contained pulp and waste paper. No injuries were reported. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene. A company spokesman says the fire began in a warehouse that Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products rents on the site of Resolute’s Menominee recycled pulp mill.
Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and amounts to taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday asking a judge to issue an order immediately halting student loan forgiveness until the lawsuit plays out. The lawsuit argues that Biden had no authority to forgive student loans and improperly bypassed Congress to enact his plan. It also says that Biden’s plan is discriminatory because it’s designed in part to help Black borrowers.
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand. That’s disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. The lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard says at least eight grounding of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads. The National Weather Service says nearly all of the Mississippi River basin, from Minnesota through Louisiana, has seen below-normal rainfall over the past 30 days.
Travel Wisconsin: Trails & Hiking
With 49 state parks – plus many more local, county and national parks and trails – opportunities to hike are in every corner of Wisconsin. Here’s to a beautiful fall hike on the trails. Explore the Driftless area in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve (Vernon County) The gorgeous...
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter and encouraging local residents on foot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The political foes pledged to put that rivalry aside and marshal federal, state and local help to rebuild homes, businesses and lives.
Florida’s island dwellers dig out from Ian’s destruction
ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Surrounded by Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has...
‘Forever chemicals’ in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer. The discovery is prompting health advisories in parts of the country where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine. PFAS chemicals are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as cookware and clothing. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment. The discovery of PFAS in animals hunted for sport and food represents a new challenge.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He...
Best places to go pumpkin-picking in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Pumpkins are almost the universal symbol for Halloween. They’re used for decorations, foods, flavors, etc. If you’re in Wisconsin and want to go pick your own pumpkins, below is a list of where you can go to make that dream a reality. According to Travel...
