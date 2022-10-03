Read full article on original website
RIP Overwatch
After six years, Blizzard will shut down "Overwatch" for good by deactivating its servers tomorrow in preparation for its conversion to "Overwatch 2." Since it launched in 2016, "Overwatch" has earned rave reviews from critics and won over many fans with its colorful cast of characters and exciting combat. Alongside games like "Battleborn" and "Apex Legends," it helped define the modern hero shooter genre. Now, that experience has just about come to a close as Blizzard prepares to launch "Overwatch 2" on October 4.
Overwatch 2: How To Fix The 'Different Version' Error
Blizzard's "Overwatch 2" is finally here, but not without a hefty amount of controversy accompanying its release. Some fans are already pinpointing the best and worst things about this new game, but most everyone can agree one of the main issues has been just getting into the game. Shortly before launch, Blizzard announced that all "Overwatch 2" players would need to link a phone number to play. The catch was that pre-paid phones and a few select providers were not compatible, locking many out of "Overwatch 2."
Overwatch 2: Every Change To Cassidy That You Need To Know
"Overwatch 2" is just around the corner, bringing a massive overhaul to the multiplayer hero shooter. The sequel brings new heroes, new maps, new modes, and a new battle pass that's making fans' stomachs drop. Unfortunately for long-time fans, the launch of "Overwatch 2" also marks the end of the original "Overwatch," as Blizzard has taken down servers for the first release of the beloved hero shooter ahead of moving the community over to "Overwatch 2." Blizzard has also made some changes that are ruffling fans' feathers, like requiring accounts to now have a phone number attached. That said, the lead-up to "Overwatch 2" hasn't all been bad news.
Call Of Duty Might Continue A Divisive Series In 2025
"Call of Duty" is a series that first entered the scene in 2003. Since then, publisher Activision has teamed up with multiple developers to pump out 18 sequels, with another seemingly always on the horizon. As longtime fans of the series know, even "Call of Duty" games have best and worst entries. Take 2021's "Call of Duty: Vanguard," for example, developed by Sledgehammer Games. It received a mixed critical reception and failed to meet expectations. Activision claimed the game flopped for a bizarre reason, blaming its World War 2 setting.
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
Overwatch 2: How To Unlock Mythic Skins
There are a lot of significant differences between "Overwatch" and "Overwatch 2," like the addition new character, Sojourn, but the new game still has most of the essential elements that made the original great. It still has fast-paced, kinetic shooting mechanics, a variety of interesting weapons for players to choose from, and a vibrant roster of characters with their own unique abilities. One thing that has helped keep these characters interesting over the years is the skins.
Overwatch 2: The Best Tips For Playing As Kiriko
After establishing the hero shooter genre with "Overwatch," Blizzard Entertainment followed up the title with "Overwatch 2." Early reviews were mostly aligned when it came to the sequel's pros and cons, with praise showered upon its gameplay mechanics and criticism levied towards the publisher for perceived over-monetization. However, one aspect remains consistent between entries — there are some cool characters! And one of the coolest new additions to the "Overwatch" roster is Kiriko.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
The 34 Best Games On PlayStation Plus Premium Right Now
PlayStation Plus Premium might not have been the first game subscription service to hit the scene, but it's certainly shaping up to compete with other programs, like Xbox's Game Pass. Though the PlayStation Plus upgrade system caused an uproar when it was first introduced in mid-2022, the service ultimately gave fans what they really wanted: a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which had featured older PlayStation titles via a streaming service. Gamers who opt in for the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus have access to both older classics in the PlayStation library and newer titles offered for a discount – or better yet, free – with the basic membership.
Sequels That Completely Erased The Previous Games
The video game industry is filled with strong series that allow companies to expand on their previous entries and keep fans coming back for more. In the case of titles like "Half-Life," this can sometimes leave fanbases clamoring for a new entry that may never come. Many series, however, consistently offer fans new entries to enjoy that expand on iconic mechanics, worlds, and characters. This allows them to foster living worlds that continue to grow and cultivate an active community of fans.
Overwatch 2's Watchpoint Pack: What's Included?
"Overwatch," Blizzard's smash-hit team-based first-person hero shooter, is officially being replaced by "Overwatch 2" on Oct. 4, 2022. The game will be going from its original "one-time purchase with optional microtransactions" model to becoming completely free-to-play — with the optional microtransactions still in place, of course. Overwatch Coins, the in-game currency, can be used to purchase extra cosmetic items, unlock Battle Pass tiers without having to grind through them, and purchase the Premium Battle Pass and unlock three times the tier rewards.
Overwatch 2: Sojourn's Origins Explained
The "Overwatch" franchise might seem like it doesn't focus much on the story to the casual observer. Most players who drop into the game experience it without learning much about the events that led to the Overwatch organization's founding or the reason they fight. Many will simply get into a lobby, choose a character, and immediately drop into an arena where the bullets start flying.
PlayStation Stars: What Benefits Do You Get When You Level Up?
Digital gaming storefronts have been changing a lot in the past few years. Sony and Microsoft have both made big moves in the sphere, eagerly trying to tempt gamers toward their platforms. Microsoft released Xbox Game Pass, granting players access to a massive library of games they can download in exchange for a low monthly subscription. Meanwhile, Sony has modified its PlayStation Plus membership into a three-tier service that does something very similar. These are probably the most significant changes, but the two companies have made other, more subtle gambits to win gamers' hearts and minds, and some of them have gotten pretty creative.
Overwatch 2: The Overwatch League Skin Price Increase Explained
"Overwatch 2" is finally here after years of anticipation and a recent beta. Excitement is high for the sequel to one of the most successful hero shooters of all time, and it's bringing new characters and features along with going free-to-play. Further, veterans of the original title will be rewarded for their past efforts by having various content carry over into the new game and immediately receive free access to the new character Kiriko.
Things Are Looking Grim For Disco Elysium 2
The unique genre-fusing RPG "Disco Elysium" was something of an surprise hit, especially when one considers that it was the first release from UK-based game development studio ZA/UM. Its non-traditional playstyle, gorgeous artstyle, and existentialist story made it a near-instant hit with the gaming community, and its success has even led to the development of a "Disco Elysium" TV series on Amazon Prime Video. After winning several awards, including Best Narrative, Best RPG, and Best Indie at the 2019 Game Awards, it's no wonder there are plans to make a sequel. Fans of "Disco Elysium" may he disheartened to learn, though, that core members of the team at ZA/UM were forced to leave the studio.
EA Confirmed What Fans Suspected About Need For Speed
EA has officially confirmed that there is a new "Need for Speed" game coming, although fans will have to wait to see it. While EA hasn't done more than set a trailer premiere for the new game for Oct. 6 at 8 AM PT, a ton of information about the new game has leaked, with some information coming directly from EA's own website. Shared on Twitter by Wario64, the title of the new game is "Need for Speed: Unbound" and the key art has a car doing a burnout, which is spewing yellow graffiti with anarchy symbols in it. The last "Need for Speed" was "Heat," which was released in late 2019.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes
"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
The Ambitious Sonic Mobile Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
These days, it's essentially impossible to find a device that plays games and doesn't have at least a few "Sonic the Hedgehog" titles on it. Originally serving as Sega's exclusive mascot, the blue blur platform-jumped to the competition after Sega's biggest mistakes led to the company bidding farewell to the hardware business in 2001. Suddenly, Sonic was appearing everywhere, whether it was on Nintendo's consoles, Sony's PlayStation platform, Microsoft's Xbox lineup, PC, and yes, even mobile phones.
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Fortnite X Rocket League: How To Get The Octane
The popular battle royale game "Fortnite" is no stranger to crossovers with other games. In the past, it has paid homage to "Among Us" by introducing items and emotes related to the game. More recently, it has collaborated with "Goat Simulator 3" to offer a new skin to players. Now, another crossover is giving "Fortnite" fans a chance to bring the action of "Rocket League" into their world.
