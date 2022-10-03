The gauntlet that is SEC play continues on Saturday. Thankfully for Tennessee, they managed to get LSU at noon somehow. We’ll see if that makes a difference. The No. 8 Volunteers are set to take on the No. 25 Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday, the third ranked matchup of their five games so far this season. It’s an uncomfortable spot for Tennessee, likely playing without Cedric Tillman and perhaps looking ahead to No. 1 Alabama next week.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO