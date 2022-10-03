ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee at LSU: Staff predictions

The gauntlet that is SEC play continues on Saturday. Thankfully for Tennessee, they managed to get LSU at noon somehow. We’ll see if that makes a difference. The No. 8 Volunteers are set to take on the No. 25 Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday, the third ranked matchup of their five games so far this season. It’s an uncomfortable spot for Tennessee, likely playing without Cedric Tillman and perhaps looking ahead to No. 1 Alabama next week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Stat Dive: Tennessee vs. LSU

We are back from a small break with another stat dive article. This time, we will be looking at the 25th ranked LSU Tigers, who are hoping to play spoiler to Tennessee’s undefeated start. The Volunteers head to Death Valley for this game, which kicks off at noon (EST) this Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Josh Heupel previews LSU

Tennessee’s chance to rest and heal is over with, now it’s on to LSU. The Tigers have kicked off the Brian Kelly era with a 4-1 start, picking up SEC wins over Mississippi State and Auburn to begin conference play. Both games were come from behind victories. LSU’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy