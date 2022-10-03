Read full article on original website
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
Property destroyed, people separated from services, no reduction in street homelessness: Adams' sweeps 6 months in
Seamus is one of 1,442 people who have been displaced by over 2,400 homeless encampment sweeps that have taken place over the last six months, according to data from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.
NYC Council members’ proposed migrant solution includes 10 ‘large-scale’ Manhattan hotels
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Council members released a plan of their own regarding the city’s influx of asylum seekers on Wednesday, and it doesn’t include tent cities or cruise ships on Staten Island. Instead, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens), Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala...
fox5ny.com
Shocking NYC attacks caught on video
NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
Commercial Observer
Bronx Housing Development Backed by Adams Passes Council Committee Hurdle
A contentious proposal to build 349 apartment units — with up to 160 of them to be deemed affordable — in the Bronx that has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams will advance to a full New York City Council vote. The Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises...
papermag.com
Coyotes Live in New York City, and They’re Good Neighbors
From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.
cityandstateny.com
Bronx officials left flummoxed by Orchard Beach debacle
Less than one week ago, Bronx officials were surprised to learn New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration would be erecting a tent shelter complex in an isolated beach parking lot in the borough they represent, where hundreds of asylum-seekers would be processed and temporarily housed. An abrupt reversal...
fox5ny.com
Could changes be coming to outdoor dining in New York City?
It seems like outdoor dining is here to stay in New York City, but city officials are trying to find new ways to regulate the pandemic-era practice. FOX 5 NY takes a look at some of the proposals that could change when and where New Yorkers dine al fresco.
fox5ny.com
Assaults increase in NYC
The tragic murder of EMS Lt. Alison Russo is just one of many stabbings in New York in recent weeks. Her death is putting a spotlight on how serious violence in the city isn't limited to shootings.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 322 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story mixed-use building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 25 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
3 men stabbed, 1 fatally, in NYC subway attacks in 8-hour span
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
ArchCare at Mother Cabrini Hospital reopening with more beds
NEW YORK - A hospital for extremely sick children will soon reopen in East Harlem after getting a much-needed expansion. Timothy Cardinal Dolan was on hand to bless the renovated, expanded and newly named ArchCare at Mother Cabrini Hospital. "It's really important for those of us who dare to say that we are trying our best to be followers of Jesus. Because he was always, he always had, like, a special radar for those on the side of the road, those who are not being tended to, those who people usually walk by. That's why we want to, in his...
wabcradio.com
Protestors Upset Bronx Migrant Tent City Is Far From Public Transportation
NEW YORK (77WABC) — There was a protest outside City Hall Monday by immigrant rights activists who are upset about the placement of a migrant tent city in the Bronx. They say it’s too far away from public transportation and job opportunities. The city has set up a tent city in a parking lot in Orchard Beach.
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
Crash involving NYC police vehicle injures 10 people
NEW YORK — Ten people were injured Thursday when a police cruiser in New York City was involved in an accident and jumped a curb, authorities said. Eight civilians and two police officers were injured in the incident in the Bronx, WPIX-TV reported. Six of the victims were taken to area hospitals and two declined treatment, according to WABC-TV. Their conditions were unknown.
fox5ny.com
NY man smuggled pythons in his pants, feds say
NEW YORK - A New York City man faces federal charges after he allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons into the United States by hiding them in his pants. Calvin Bautista, 36, of Richmond Hill, Queens was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging him with smuggling at the Champlain Port of Entry in upstate, New York.
Harlem woman fighting to repair leak in her parents’ bedroom
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem woman says her apartment has flooded every day for weeks now. Luciana Calcano lives at the Grant Houses with her parents. For weeks, water is coming from her parents’ bedroom wall. Married 38 years, Calcano says her parents are retiring soon and deserve a healthy home. Right now, to escape […]
bkreader.com
275 New Affordable Housing Units Open in East New York
A new mixed-use development in East New York has opened its doors to provide local residents with safe, affordable housing and a community gathering place. “Not only will Chestnut Commons be a home for many, but it will be a hub of education and opportunity for residents of all ages and backgrounds,” Brooklyn Borough president Antonio Reynoso said .
