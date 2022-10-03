ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas cities among most & least expensive for household bills in 2022

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to your cost of living, paying household bills is one of the key factors that you can’t skip out on, especially since running water and electricity are a necessity.

A recent report from Doxo dove into the 50 largest U.S. cities’ household spend report in 2022, “Doxo’s latest research, the United States of Bill Pay: 50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2022 , breaks down comparative household bill costs across the 50 largest cities in the country. Additionally, the report compares household bill pay behavior across 50 Largest U.S. cities (the 50 cities with the largest number of households, by Census numbers).”

Some Texas cities did well in this report , while one Central Texas city ended up in the most expensive top 10; here’s a look at how the large cities in the Lone Star State fared and their monthly bill expenses per household:

  • Austin, No. 10: $2,447
  • Dallas, No. 21: $2,013
  • Houston, No. 28: $1,936
  • Fort Worth, No. 31: $1,922
  • San Antonio, No. 36: $1,852

“The report also shows that cities in the Midwest are the least expensive in Doxo’s Top 50 rankings. Detroit residents pay the least in average monthly expenses, at $1,634 which is 18.4 % lower than the national average,” Doxo said.

