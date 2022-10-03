Hilary Swank is going to be a mom! The 48-year-old actor announced the exciting news during her appearance on "Good Morning America" on Oct. 5, saying, "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom — and not just of one, but of two." Yep, that's right — Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, are expecting twins. "I can't believe it," she said excitedly. "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

