How the Sanderson Sisters' "Hocus Pocus 2" Costumes Differ From the Originals
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Costume designer Salvador Perez, known for his work on all six seasons of "The...
Mila Kunis, Chrishell Stause, and More Surprise Cameos in "Bling Empire" Season 3
Blink and you may miss a surprise cameo on season three of "Bling Empire" — no, seriously! The Netflix reality TV series officially returned with eight brand-new episodes on Oct. 5, and in addition to amping up the drama, this season is packed with cameos, from Mila Kunis to Lewis Tan to "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause.
Surprise — Taylour Paige Marries Fashion Designer Rivington Starchild
Taylour Paige is married! A rep for Paige confirmed the exciting news to POPSUGAR after the star's friends shared a number of Instagram photos of the occasion on Oct. 5. Paige, who also turned 32 on her wedding day, tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The designer shared a video on his fashion brand's Instagram Stories featuring Paige and the caption "J.M." — which presumably stands for "just married."
The Story Behind Maude Apatow's "Euphoria"-Like Outfits, According to Her Stylist
Maude Apatow is developing a sense of style all her own since breaking onto the Hollywood scene as one of the industry's rising stars. The 24-year-old daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow plays Lexi Howard on "Euphoria," a character who was featured prominently throughout season two and is set to take the lead in season three. Fans may have noticed that Apatow's style is starting to resemble Howard's, and according to her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, the connection is pretty organic.
Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins: "This Is Something That I've Been Wanting For a Long Time"
Hilary Swank is going to be a mom! The 48-year-old actor announced the exciting news during her appearance on "Good Morning America" on Oct. 5, saying, "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom — and not just of one, but of two." Yep, that's right — Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, are expecting twins. "I can't believe it," she said excitedly. "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."
Constance Wu Says Pregnancy Repaired Her Relationship With Her Estranged Mom
Constance Wu is revealing more details from her new, deeply personal memoir, "Making a Scene." During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Oct. 6, the "Fresh Off the Boat" actor opened up about how becoming a mom helped repair her relationship with her mother. "The beautiful thing about...
Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson and Constance Wu announced for Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ animated series
NEW YORK — The cast of HBO Max’s upcoming animated series, “Velma,” was unveiled Thursday at the Javitz Center for New York Comic Con.
Jennifer Lawrence Stars in the Trailer For the "Very Personal" Film "Causeway"
Jennifer Lawrence is coming for another Oscar. The actor stars in "Causeway," a new movie coming to Apple TV+ this November. In it, Lawrence plays a soldier who suffered a traumatic brain injury while deployed. Back at home, she's struggling to adjust to her new life. Appearing alongside her in the film is "Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry. Apple's logline for the movie — which debuted its trailer on Oct. 6 — reads, "Two unlikely strangers find solace in newfound friendship as they navigate their journey from grief to healing."
Watch the First Trailer For the Surprisingly Star-Studded "Super Mario Bros. Movie"
Nintendo nostalgia will hit the big screen next year. The teaser for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was shared during New York Comic Con on Oct. 6, offering a first look at the video-game adaptation starring Chris Pratt as the mustached main character. (No, he will not have an Italian accent.)
Here Are All of Colleen Hoover's Books in Order Ahead of "It Starts With Us"'s Release
With the recent boom in BooTook's popularity and word-of-mouth, dozens of Colleen Hoover's books have shot straight to the bestselling list. While creating authentic, rich, and relatable new-adult worlds with her words is somewhat of Hoover's forte, her recent foray into thriller-horror with her acclaimed books "Verity" and "Layla" exemplify her knack for expertly interweaving complex characters with spine-tingling, ominous tales.
