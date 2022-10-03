The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'

“Last Seen Alive” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Previously known as “Chase,” the action thriller stars Gerard Butler, who also produced the film. Butler plays a man investigating the mysterious disappearance of his wife at a gas station. Although the movie was panned by critics following its June release, “Last Seen Alive” seems to be finding a more favorable audience after joining Netflix on Oct. 1.

In second place in the ranking is “Blonde,” the fictionalized biographical film based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel. Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe, alongside a cast that includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Xavier Samuel. Despite praise for de Armas’ performance, reviewers have taken issue with the movie’s depiction of the icon’s life.

"Last Seen Alive" on Netflix. (Photo: Voltage Pictures)

Other trending films of the moment include “Inheritance,” a 2020 thriller about an attorney (played by Lily Collins) who discovers a web of family secrets after her wealthy father passes away. Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford and Patrick Warburton also appear in the movie, which received generally unfavorable reviews from critics.

There’s also “Lou,” an original Netflix movie. Starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett, this action thriller follows a mother who teams up with her mysterious landlord to rescue her kidnapped daughter. And “Father Stu” is a biographical drama about boxer-turned-Catholic priest Stuart Long. The movie premiered in theaters in April before joining Netflix in September.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.