Read full article on original website
Related
police1.com
NY authorities seize 15K fentanyl pills resembling candy concealed in LEGO box
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the largest seizure of its kind to date in New York City, authorities confiscated about 15,000 fentanyl pills resembling candy and fake prescription medications just weeks before Halloween. The multi-colored fentanyl pills were concealed in a LEGO box and intended for distribution throughout the...
police1.com
Watch: Troopers pull driver from burning van
DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. — Newly released video shows troopers jumping into action to save an intoxicated 17-year-old from a burning van. According to The Breeze 103 News, New York State troopers were on patrol when they heard a crash in the early hours of the morning. Upon investigation, the officers discovered a Honda Odyssey had collided with a barn. The vehicle was engulfed in flames with someone trapped inside.
police1.com
Tex. troopers seize Hellcat from street racers, use massive horsepower for good
HOUSTON — The Texas Highway Patrol has taken a different approach to fight street takeovers plaguing cities across the nation — meeting offenders where they are in the fast lane. The Drive.com shared photos of the new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which was recently awarded to...
Comments / 0