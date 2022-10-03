DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. — Newly released video shows troopers jumping into action to save an intoxicated 17-year-old from a burning van. According to The Breeze 103 News, New York State troopers were on patrol when they heard a crash in the early hours of the morning. Upon investigation, the officers discovered a Honda Odyssey had collided with a barn. The vehicle was engulfed in flames with someone trapped inside.

