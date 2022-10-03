Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Intersection at C Avenue and Blairs Ferry Road closes for construction
Cedar Rapids — Another headache for drivers in Cedar Rapids this week, as construction begins at another juncture on Blairs Ferry Road. Traffic at the intersection of C Ave. and Blairs Ferry Road is now closed to drivers, and it's not expected to reopen until Monday. Here's what that...
cbs2iowa.com
Portion of Fairmeadows Boulevard to close in Iowa City for Highway 6 Trail Project work
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fairmeadows Boulevard will be closed to northbound traffic between Hollywood Boulevard and Highway 6 until Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, Fairmeadows Boulevard will be closed to southbound traffic until Oct. 30. These closures will facilitate work associated with the...
cbs2iowa.com
Lindale Trail Project to close Blairs Ferry and C Avenue intersection
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 10. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on Blairs...
cbs2iowa.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Iowa City Highway 6 Trail Project
The city of Iowa City is notifying drivers Fairmeadows Boulevard will be closed to northbound traffic between Hollywood Boulevard and Highway 6 until Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, Fairmeadows Boulevard will be closed to southbound traffic until Oct. 30. These closures will facilitate work associated with the...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County announces several satellite early voting locations
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County is now accepting absentee ballot request forms, the auditor's office said Thursday. Early voting does not start until October 19 in Iowa but the country has announced a number of satellite voting locations once it does start. Those locations are listed below. Lindale...
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City leaf vacuum program to begin Monday, October 17
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The first day of the City's Leaf Vacuum program begins Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Printed maps are available in City utility bills and also at the information desk in City Hall, 410 E. Washington St., and the Streets Division office at 3800 Napoleon Lane.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
cbs2iowa.com
Union workers moving the picket line from Cedar Rapids to Ingredion's global headquarters
Westchester, IL — Wednesday afternoon, members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) announced plans to move their picket line from eastern Iowa, to outside Westchester' Ingredion Headquarters in Illinois. After more than two months of rising tensions and stalled contract negotiations, BCTGM workers...
cbs2iowa.com
Corridor MPO seeks public comment on amendment to Transportation Improvement Program
The Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization is encouraging the public to voice their opinions on an amendment to its Transportation Improvement Program. The public comment period opens today and runs until Friday, Nov. 7. The Policy Board will consider the amendment at their October 20, 2022, meeting at 1:30 pm at...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery
A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man who snowbirds in Florida collecting donations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a GoFundMe page by a Cedar Rapids man who also lives in Fort Myers, Florida, has grown more than he ever expected. Zach Hale, an electrician who is from Cedar Rapids and works in Florida during the winter, started collecting donations at the Cedar Rapids Moose Lodge to help the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Goodbye Message From Cedar Rapids Business Is Actually Good News
A couple of weeks ago I shared the unfortunate news of the impending closure of a Cedar Rapids business. That closure now has a date, but there's more to the story. It was Tuesday, September 20 when the owner of a popular bakery revealed that his business was for sale.
KCCI.com
Driver identified in fatal crash between semi-truck, tractor in Poweshiek County
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information regarding the fatality in the crash. The information KCCI originally received from Iowa State Patrol has since been corrected by troopers. The man who died in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor has been...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
cbs2iowa.com
Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon
Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
KCRG.com
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident
Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Taking Appointments for Electronic & Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
Delaware County is holding an Electronic and Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day next weekend. On Saturday morning, October 15th, residents can bring hazardous materials and electronic items they no longer want to the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester from 8 am to noon. Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says they’ll accept...
