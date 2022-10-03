ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Iowa City Highway 6 Trail Project

The city of Iowa City is notifying drivers Fairmeadows Boulevard will be closed to northbound traffic between Hollywood Boulevard and Highway 6 until Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, Fairmeadows Boulevard will be closed to southbound traffic until Oct. 30. These closures will facilitate work associated with the...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County announces several satellite early voting locations

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County is now accepting absentee ballot request forms, the auditor's office said Thursday. Early voting does not start until October 19 in Iowa but the country has announced a number of satellite voting locations once it does start. Those locations are listed below. Lindale...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge

Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City leaf vacuum program to begin Monday, October 17

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The first day of the City's Leaf Vacuum program begins Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Printed maps are available in City utility bills and also at the information desk in City Hall, 410 E. Washington St., and the Streets Division office at 3800 Napoleon Lane.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids

A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery

A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man who snowbirds in Florida collecting donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a GoFundMe page by a Cedar Rapids man who also lives in Fort Myers, Florida, has grown more than he ever expected. Zach Hale, an electrician who is from Cedar Rapids and works in Florida during the winter, started collecting donations at the Cedar Rapids Moose Lodge to help the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident

Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

