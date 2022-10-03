Locust Grove grad Caleb Huntley, rookie Tyler Allgeier show depth of Falcons' run game

Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
Georgia running back Daijun Edwards making most of increased workload
When the game was on the line for Georgia last Saturday in Missouri, running back Daijun Edwards wasn’t going down without a fight. Edwards had established himself as a physical ball carrier for the Bulldogs before, and he showed as much in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs fought their way back on the road against Missouri. Edwards had gotten several carries already but truly shined in the game’s final minutes, as he took 8 carries for 49 yards to guide the Georgia offense along.
247Sports
What to Watch: Auburn faces major challenges vs. No. 2 Bulldogs
AUBURN, Alabama–Despite losing 15 players to the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia still has plenty of talent for Auburn to contend with for the 127th football game between the Tigers and Bulldogs. When the Tigers arrive at Sanford Stadium on Saturday they will be facing an opponent ranked second nationally that features one of college football’s top-rated defensive units.
Threat leads to cancellation of Coatesville-Downingtown West football game
Friday night’s Coatesville Area High School football game against Downingtown West has been canceled because of online threats of violence. Coatesville High School students were dismissed early on Friday and all activities Friday were called off.
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: East Coweta at Carrollton
East Coweta plays at Carrollton in Georgia high school football, and DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call the game on TV.
Georgia, Auburn have drastically different levels of success in ‘middle eight,’ second half
The Georgia Bulldogs enter Saturday’s showdown against Auburn fresh off a matchup where the Bulldogs’ play in the second half meant the difference in winning and losing. If Georgia and Auburn continue their recent trends when it comes to play after halftime, the odds are very clearly in the Bulldogs’ favor.
LSU offers 2025 tight end from Georgia
LSU recently offered 2025 tight end, London Merritt, from Atlanta, Georgia. Merritt plays for the Woodward Academy War Eagles, who are off to a 5-1 start to the 2022 season. Last season, Woodward Academy finished 12-1 with a loss to Blessed Trinity in the second round of the 5A playoffs. After region realignment, the War Eagles have moved up to 6A and are currently 3-0.
247Sports
Auburn starting linebacker expected to return against No. 2 Georgia
Starting linebacker Cam Riley is expected to suit up for Auburn this weekend in the Tigers' first road game at No. 2 Georgia, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. A junior from Hillcrest, Alabama, now in the first full-time starting role of his Auburn career, Riley did...
