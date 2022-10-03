ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

KUCB

Coast Guard captain describes encounter with Chinese, Russian warships off Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball calls Honolulu home, but recently it’s seen a lot of action in the Aleutians. Just last month while on a routine patrol, the vessel encountered a group of Russian and Chinese warships traveling together through the Bering Sea. The Kimball’s commander, Capt. Thomas C. D’Arcy, recalled the encounter during a port call in Unalaska last weekend.
UNALASKA, AK
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

U-111: Wreck of Famed WWI-Era German U-boat Discovered Off the Coast of Virginia

During the First World War, Allied vessels feared encountering a German U-boat while traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It was common for them to be struck by torpedos and sunk at sea, with enemy submarines approaching undetected and diving once they’d attacked. The SM U-111 is just one U-boat to have downed Allied ships. The vessel herself was eventually sunk, and until September 2022, the exact location of her wreck remained unknown.
VIRGINIA STATE
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Nurse and pilot served her country in World War II

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. National Hispanic Heritage Month. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. It celebrates...
MISSOURI STATE
Outdoor Life

Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base

A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
FORT STEWART, GA
Navy Times

Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial

[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TopFutureCars

For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.

The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
nationalinterest.org

Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise

Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy

A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
MILITARY

