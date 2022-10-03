Read full article on original website
Coast Guard captain describes encounter with Chinese, Russian warships off Alaska
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball calls Honolulu home, but recently it’s seen a lot of action in the Aleutians. Just last month while on a routine patrol, the vessel encountered a group of Russian and Chinese warships traveling together through the Bering Sea. The Kimball’s commander, Capt. Thomas C. D’Arcy, recalled the encounter during a port call in Unalaska last weekend.
Florida beachfront paradise shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
U-111: Wreck of Famed WWI-Era German U-boat Discovered Off the Coast of Virginia
During the First World War, Allied vessels feared encountering a German U-boat while traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It was common for them to be struck by torpedos and sunk at sea, with enemy submarines approaching undetected and diving once they’d attacked. The SM U-111 is just one U-boat to have downed Allied ships. The vessel herself was eventually sunk, and until September 2022, the exact location of her wreck remained unknown.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics: Nurse and pilot served her country in World War II
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. National Hispanic Heritage Month. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. It celebrates...
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base
A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Navy Times
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial
[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
A Nebraska county of only 625 people contained nearly 100 deep underground nuclear missiles, so the US Air Force halted a green-power project that would have revitalized its economy
The US Air Force halted a wind power project in a remote county in Nebraska because there were hundreds of nuclear missiles below ground.
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
Swarm Of 40 Drones Over Fort Irwin An Ominous Sign Of What’s To Come
US Army video screencap via TwitterThe commander of the Army's National Training Center posted a video of a simulated 40-drone swarm attack on a visiting unit at dawn.
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.
The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force says KC-46 can refuel planes around the world — except one
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Air Force on Monday said the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker is now cleared to carry out all refueling missions around the world on all aircraft — with one exception. In a roundtable with reporters at the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference...
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
nationalinterest.org
Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber
The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall
DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise
Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy
A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
