Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
610KONA
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
610KONA
3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State
Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions. Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country. What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?. From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch...
‘People are getting hurt’: Benita Long among at least 35 missing from Yakama Reservation
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The latest report from the Washington State Patrol shows 132 missing Indigenous people across the state, including 35 from the Yakama Reservation. For some, it’s just a long list of names. But behind each name is a person who’s gone and a family who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
610KONA
Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus
There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
610KONA
Visit The Only Tri-Cities Spot Scary Enough For Ghost Hunters
There are lots of rumored haunted placed around the Tri-Cities, but only one has been investigated by the Ghost Hunters TV show. Are you brave enough to visit?. WHERE DID GHOST HUNTERS INVESTIGATE? Back in 2007 the TV show Ghost Hunters came to Prosser Washington to investigate St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Season 3, episode 16 that aired on October 17th, 2007, was trying to investigate when "A priest summons TAPS to probe a church rectory in Washington State."
Chronicle
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwsportsmanmag.com
Chinook To Close On 330 Miles Of The Columbia; Coho Still Open
THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON DEPARTMENTS OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. OLYMPIA–With fewer upriver bright fall Chinook salmon now expected to return to the Columbia River, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon agreed Wednesday to close Chinook retention on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem effective Oct. 8.
610KONA
Tri-Cities Locals Share Best Trick-Or-Treat Spots For 2022
Halloween is just around the corner. In case you didn't know, the Tri-Cities area has some of the best trick-or-treating in the entire USA. Kennewick and Yakima have both been listed as "Top Places to Trick-Or-Treat" but there are a lot of other hidden and less known places just as good. Where are these places exactly? Luckily Tri-Cities has shared their favorite spots in a Reddit forum and I'm going to share a few of mine as well! Now lets GET THAT CANDY!
610KONA
Visit This Thrilling Old Theme Park Close To Tri-Cities
If I told you the 6th oldest theme park in America was only a short drive from Tri-Cities Washington, would you want to go? No not Silverwood, this park is twice as old as that one!. What Does This Park Have To Offer?. This 95-acre park has over 50 attractions...
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why
This species can infest human households and release a nasty odor.
15 Places in the Tri-Cities To Find Unbelievable Romance
Looking For Love, Here Are 15 Places In Tri-Cities To Find Romance. I don't know about you but I love a good romantic comedy. I was recently rewatching "Never Been Kissed" and I'd long forgotten what a great movie it was. It got me thinking that there have to be...
610KONA
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
610KONA
Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]
Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue. A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue. My wife and I were passing through Twin...
Chronicle
Helicopter Airlifts More Than 9 Tons of Trash From Abandoned Homeless Camps Along Yakima, Naches Rivers
They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
Comments / 0